Celtics Jaylen Brown calls out Celtics fans for ‘OK at best’ TD Garden playoff atmosphere Where's the passion and energy been, Celtics fans? TD Garden's energy has been OK at best during the playoffs, Jaylen Brown said.

Jaylen Brown hears your criticism, Celtics fans. Now he has a piece of his own for you.

Don’t bring the lackluster energy you’ve shown in recent weeks to TD Garden for Game 7, he said. Give the Celtics a real postseason home-court advantage.

He’s hoping that the building will be “loud” and “rocking” on Sunday.

“Celtics fans, y’all love to call us out, right?” Brown said. “I’m gonna call you guys out this time. The energy in the Garden has been OK, at best, all playoffs. Game 7, if you’re there or if you’re not there. If you’re at home, if you watching at a bar, if you watching down the street at a friend’s house, I don’t care.”

The Celtics have been a mediocre 3-3 at home during the playoffs this season.

TNT’s Charles Barkley noted that the Celtics have been .500 over their last 20 playoff home games, and said it’s embarrassing how bad that record is. The highest remaining seed in the Eastern Conference should be expected to win at home more often than not.

“Not only is that not a good stat,” Barkley said. “That’s shocking to me that a team with that many good players [loses at home that much]. In the last two to three years, they’ve been in the top one or two [teams] in the Eastern Conference … there’s no excuse for that.”

Brown said he needs the crowd to be more active to impact Sunday’s game.

“I need you to be up. I need you to come with the energy because we’re going to need every bit of it. No excuses, we need everybody. So, I’m calling you guys out. Let’s make sure the Garden is ready to go.”