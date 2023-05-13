Celtics ‘A bloodfest’: Marcus Smart talks Game 7 mind-set, double-big lineup, Joe Mazzulla, and more "It's Frazier and Ali. You've got to be ready." Marcus Smart celebrates during Game 6. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

When asked what it will take to outlast the 76ers in Game 7 and advance, Marcus Smart leaned on a mind-set he’s tried to embody throughout his career.

“Heart,” Smart told reporters. “Just who wants it more.”

Heading into Sunday’s 3:30 p.m. clash at TD Garden, Smart said there are no secrets anymore. Everyone knows everyone, it’s a zero-zero series, and all it takes is one game.

“It’s going to be a bloodfest,” Smart said.

Smart said the playoffs are all about adjustments and thinking two or three steps ahead like one would in a chess match. Because the Celtics switched to a double-big lineup with Robert Williams and Al Horford in Game 6, they’re now expecting the 76ers to adjust their personnel and game plan slightly as a result in Game 7.

He believes the Celtics are prepared for whatever Philadelphia throws at them and ready to adjust to the adjustment. As for the switch itself, Smart reiterated that Williams provides a unique presence.

“Last year, we started that lineup with Rob and it worked out well for us,” Smart said. “We just wanted to get back to what we know. Everybody was comfortable with it. Everybody understood their assignments. It made things a little bit easier for us.”

Smart credited head coach Joe Mazzulla for handling criticism well and learning from it. He noted that Mazzulla hears the Celtics, takes what they say into consideration, and either gives them the green light or says the staff decided against the suggestion.

He said the Celtics love and believe in Mazzulla and that he feels the same way toward them. When Mazzulla sees something, he’s not afraid to point it out, and that philosophy is contagious.

“He does a great job at that, holding us accountable, and vice versa,” Smart said. “We’re all about winning, and whatever that takes. There’s things that we don’t see on the court that Joe sees, but there’s also things we see that Joe doesn’t see. We’re here to help each other.”

Smart knows there have been many ups and downs throughout the past two series. He’s grateful that the Celtics faithful have stuck with the team, and he’s expecting the Garden to be as loud as he’s ever heard it Sunday afternoon.

He’s also expecting chaos, and he’s confident the Celtics will feed off that energy and find a way in the final round of the fight.

“It’s Frazier and Ali,” Smart said. “You’ve got to be ready.”