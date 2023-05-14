Celtics Celtics keep Robert Williams in starting lineup for Game 7 vs. 76ers The Celtics' decision to go back to the double-big starting lineup worked in Game 6 as they allowed only 86 points in the win. Robert Williams made a difference in Game 6.

The Celtics are sticking with what worked in Game 6 that helped them force a Game 7.

Robert Williams is remaining in the Celtics’ starting lineup for Sunday’s Game 7. He was inserted in the starting lineup for Thursday’s Game 6, replacing guard Derrick White. Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Al Horford are the other four starters.

The decision to switch to the double-big lineup appeared to be focused on slowing down Joel Embiid and limiting the 76ers’ ability to drive into the late and get to the basket.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla’s decision paid off early as the Celtics got off to a 13-3 start with the five players on the court.

The Celtics’ starting five played terrific throughout Thursday’s game. They posted a 75 defensive rating and 37.5 net rating over the 15 minutes they played, giving Boston similar defensive prowess like it did last season.

Williams’s reinsertion in the starting lineup was praised by many Celtics players. Smart said he was “ecstatic” that Williams was starting, which Brown said “made a tremendous, tremendous difference.”

White, meanwhile, was OK with the switch.

“I think we all knew it was an option,” White told reporters Saturday of being replaced in the starting lineup. “You’ve got a guy like Rob on your team it’s always an option. We wanted to go with that double-big lineup and everybody was on board with it.”

White also said he’d do whatever it takes for the team to win.

“I’ve always just been, it’s all about the team,” White said. “It’s not about me. It’s been that way all year, so whatever the team needs, I’m all in.”

Williams’s role defensively in the starting lineup meant that the 76ers were likely to get an open shooter for much of Game 6. P.J. Tucker was the man that was mostly left open as Williams left him open in the guard to help shade Embiid.

Tucker wasn’t able to make the Celtics pay in Game 6, shooting just 2-of-7 as the

Sixers made just 6-of-25 wide-open shots as a team.76ers coach Doc Rivers told reporters Saturday that he believed that missing those open looks in Game 6 was the difference. He reiterated that message when speaking to reporters ahead of Sunday’s Game 7.

“We got every shot we wanted,” Rivers said. “Didn’t make a lot of them.”