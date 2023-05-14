Celtics Celtics-Heat schedule released: Here are dates and times for the Eastern Conference Finals The Celtics will begin their playoff round against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night at TD Garden. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

For the second year in a row, the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are set to battle in the Eastern Conference Finals.

After defeating the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday evening, the Celtics will continue their run toward an 18th NBA title on Wednesday. Tip-off for Game 1 against the Heat will be at 8:30 p.m. at TD Garden.

Here is the schedule for the Celtics-Heat Eastern Conference Finals:

• Game 1: Heat at Celtics, Wednesday, May 17, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT

• Game 2: Heat at Celtics, Friday, May 19, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT

• Game 3: Celtics at Heat, Sunday, May 21, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT

• Game 4: Celtics at Heat, Tuesday, May 23, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT

• Game 5: Heat at Celtics, Thursday, May 25. 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)

• Game 6: Celtics at Heat, Saturday, May 27, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)

• Game 7: Heat at Celtics, Monday, May 29, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)

Boston beat Miami in seven games last May en route to the NBA Finals. This will mark the third time in the last four years that the teams have met in the Eastern Conference Finals, with the Heat besting the Celtics in the Orlando bubble back in 2020.

The eight-seeded Heat have been on a roll since the calendar flipped to the postseason. After taking down Giannis Antetokounmpo and the top-seeded Bucks in the first round, Miami defeated the New York Knicks in six games during the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The Celtics went 2-2 against the Heat during the 2022-23 season.