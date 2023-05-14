Celtics Doc Rivers said this aspect of Game 6 will be ‘hard to recover’ from There was a significant disparity in missed calls favoring the Celtics, ESPN reported Sunday. Doc Rivers was not please with the officiating in Game 6.

The NBA’s officiating report from Game 6 found more than a dozen officiating errors favored the Celtics while there were four that favored the Sixers, the report found, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday.

Sixers coach Doc Rivers voiced his displeasure with the report while speaking with reporters at TD Garden ahead of Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday.

“It was disappointing to see, honestly,” Rivers said. “Thirteen to four, the disparity in a one-point, two-point game, it’s hard to recover from. It really is.”

Rivers said he read the report and noted a couple of specific plays that bothered him.

Advertisement:

“When you saw the report that we read and then calls that were missed, the trip on James Harden down the stretch,” Rivers said. The loose ball when they called the time out and they didn’t have the ball. Plus there was a foul on [Marcus] Smart on the play. There would have been free throws.

“Having said that, it’s a human game and you have to just try to play through it. Usually the disparities are never that great. Most games are two and three and you can live with those. But 13 to four, that’s hard.”



I asked Doc Rivers about @wojespn report that officials in report for Game 6 missed or had bad calls with 13-4 disparity negatively affecting Sixers



“It’s disappointing. 13-4 is hard to recover from” pic.twitter.com/VREXyWDCDI — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) May 14, 2023