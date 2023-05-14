Celtics ‘Here comes Scott Foster’: Jaylen Brown criticizes official for double-technical on leg-grab play "Here comes Scott Foster just right away before even deciphering the situation..." said Brown. Jaylen Brown has his leg grabbed by Philadelphia's Georges Niang. Photo: Screengrab from ESPN.

Jaylen Brown took a snapshot of Georges Niang grabbing his knee during of Game 7 and posted it, along with other photos, to his Instagram page with the caption “energy is shifting.”

One of the turning points of the game, Sixers coach Doc Rivers said, was wild sequence where James Harden got called for a flagrant foul after hitting Brown in the face.

Shortly after, Brown and Philadelphia’s Georges Niang were each given a technical after Niang grabbed Brown’s knee and said something to him about it.

“The intensity was high. It was a loose ball and me and James (Harden) were fighting for it. I think I got away with maybe a foul on James but I fell into their bench and I just think with the intensity of the game and the emotions just flying around I think he just thought maybe let me just try to grab him to slow him down a little bit.

“I don’t think Niang is a bad guy or anything,” Brown continued. “I work out with him in the offseason. I just think he got caught up in the intensity of the game and made a play. I responded to it. I don’t know which way I should have responded to it but if I didn’t do anything, it probably would have played on.”

Jaylen Brown and Georges Niang were both given a technical foul after Niang appeared to grab Brown's leg from the bench. pic.twitter.com/rBwelUVROZ — ESPN (@espn) May 14, 2023

Brown criticized referee Scott Foster for his management of the situation.

“Here comes Scott Foster just right away before even deciphering the situation gives me a tech,” Brown said. “I definitely didn’t want to get a tech in that situation, but somehow coming out of all of that commotion ended up being even. It was nothing, no advantage from that, they ended up calling it even and I ended up getting a tech he got a tech and it just ended up being a side out.

I think a play like that, that should have been a little bit more there. I don’t think Niang was thinking when he did it. I don’t think he’s a bad guy. I just think he was caught up in the emotion of the game.”