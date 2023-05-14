Celtics Watch: Jaylen Brown takes hit to the face, gets his leg illegally grabbed by Georges Niang in Game 7 Moments after James Harden hit him in the face, Brown was grabbed by Niang, who was on the 76ers' bench, as he tried to run back on offense.

Jaylen Brown is back to playing basketball without his protective face mask, and he took a hard hit to the face during the second quarter of Game 7.

Brown jumped to contest a James Harden layup attempt when Harden’s hand met Brown’s face.

Brown fell backward and hit the basket support, remaining on the ground for a few moments. He emerged with a bloody nose, but stayed in the game.

The Celtics were down eight when the flagrant was called, but came storming back shortly after. Brown hit both free throws, Robert Williams III scored on a dunk, Brown hit a layup, cutting the lead to two. The Celtics eventually retook the lead earlier in the quarter.

James Harden called for the flagrant after this hit on Jaylen Brown pic.twitter.com/TRWpLrEepd — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 14, 2023

But there was more drama involving Brown later in the first half. After making a stop on Harden, Brown’s momentum took him toward the 76ers’ bench. As he regathered himself, Brown tried to get back on the offensive end. However, Philadelphia’s Georges Niang lightly grabbed his leg to slow him down. Brown turned toward the 76ers’ bench and traded some words with them, causing play to stop.

Jaylen Brown and Georges Niang were both given a technical foul after Niang appeared to grab Brown's leg from the bench. pic.twitter.com/rBwelUVROZ — ESPN (@espn) May 14, 2023

Following a review, Niang was assessed a technical foul for his grab while Brown was given a technical for “unnecessary taunting.”