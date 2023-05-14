Watch: Jaylen Brown takes hit to the face, gets his leg illegally grabbed by Georges Niang in Game 7

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
Jaylen Brown is back to playing basketball without his protective face mask, and he took a hard hit to the face during the second quarter of Game 7.
Brown jumped to contest a James Harden layup attempt when Harden’s hand met Brown’s face.
Brown fell backward and hit the basket support, remaining on the ground for a few moments. He emerged with a bloody nose, but stayed in the game.
The Celtics were down eight when the flagrant was called, but came storming back shortly after. Brown hit both free throws, Robert Williams III scored on a dunk, Brown hit a layup, cutting the lead to two. The Celtics eventually retook the lead earlier in the quarter.
But there was more drama involving Brown later in the first half. After making a stop on Harden, Brown’s momentum took him toward the 76ers’ bench. As he regathered himself, Brown tried to get back on the offensive end. However, Philadelphia’s Georges Niang lightly grabbed his leg to slow him down. Brown turned toward the 76ers’ bench and traded some words with them, causing play to stop.
Following a review, Niang was assessed a technical foul for his grab while Brown was given a technical for “unnecessary taunting.”
