Celtics Grant Williams is one of 5 finalists for the NBA’s Social Justice Champion award The award is named after legendary big man Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Grant Williams is a finalist for the NBA's social justice award Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Celtics forward Grant Williams has been named a finalist for the NBA’s Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award, the league announced Monday.

“Grant Williams has been a passionate advocate for social justice efforts, specifically criminal justice reform,” the release reads.

The other four finalists are: Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, and San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones.

Williams has been involved with a number of the Celtics’ social justice initiatives. He played a leading role in the organization’s Play for Justice event last fall, which helped advocate for Massachusetts’ “Raise the Age” bill to gradually raise the age of juvenile jurisdiction to include ages 18 to 20.

He’s also been a leader in the Celtics Playbook Initiative, which trains high school students to do workshops working with middle schoolers on how to safely intervene when they see bias or discrimination.

Williams also played an “instrumental role” in the launch of the Celtics Curbside Cares initiative, which serves 40 mothers an infants per week with a mobile pre-natal and post-partum health clinic that comes to patients’ homes.