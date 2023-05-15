Celtics Kevin Hart had a humorous response to Jayson Tatum’s ‘special shoutout’ after Game 7 "We’ll be fine. We’ll figure it out. When? I don’t know, but we will." Kevin Hart at a 2022 movie premiere in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

The Celtics defeated the 76ers 112-88 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday. Jayson Tatum set an NBA record for most points scored in a Game 7 with 51, helping Boston emphatically pull away in the third quarter.

Looking ahead, the Celtics begin the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night at TD Garden.

Elsewhere, the Red Sox lost to the Cardinals 9-1 at Fenway Park on Sunday. Boston begins a three-game set against the Mariners at home starting tonight at 7:10 p.m.

Kevin Hart responded to Jayson Tatum: Following the Celtics’ Game 7 win on Sunday, Jayson Tatum playfully shouted out actor and comedian Kevin Hart in an interview with ESPN.

“Special shoutout to Kevin Hart,” said Tatum. “I want him to still answer my phone calls even after today. No hard feelings.”

Hart, a Philadelphia native who is a passionate 76ers fan, took the loss in stride.

He responded with a post on Instagram. (Note: Hart uses some strong language).

“Alright, I’m hurt,” Hart acknowledged. “The world knows it. I don’t have to hide it. What I’m not is a sore loser. It’s not about how you win, it’s how you lose. I’m going to lose like a man. I’m going to stand on mines. Jayson Tatum, I hate it but I got to give you props. Brother, congratulations. A friend you are. A true competitor you proved to be today.

“You showed up, you showed out,” Hart added. “You put your foot in our a**. I’m hurting, the city’s hurting. It’s OK. We’ll be fine. We’ll figure it out. When? I don’t know, but we will. What I’m going to do is celebrate you, brother. You already know what I’m about. I’m about hard work. You put in the work, which is why it paid off. So this shot goes to you. You, Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics. Congrats. Congrats on your win. Hard work tastes different. Congrats.”

Hart, as noted above, also added some choice words in at the end.

Tatum and Hart seem to have a friendship that transcends the Boston-Philadelphia rivalry. The recent series, despite its drama, does not appear to broken it.

Trivia: Jayson Tatum set an NBA record for most points in a Game 7 on Sunday with 51. The record previously stood at 50, set earlier in the 2023 playoffs by which player?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was the seventh overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft.

Here’s where the Celtics won Game 7: The NBA Youtube channel released an uncut video showing the Celtics’ 18-3 run in the third quarter that effectively won the series for Boston. You can also watch a video showing every point from Tatum’s historic night.

On the flip side: The 76ers’ season once again ended in defeat. ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith had some thoughts about James Harden’s performance.

On this day: In 1999, the Red Sox unveiled “New Fenway,” the team’s pitch to replace its iconic ballpark. Intended to be built right next to the old version (and preserve part of it as a public park), the new stadium would cost $545 million in total, and was planned to open for the start of the 2003 season.

Ultimately, public opinion turned against the proposal as advocates of preserving “old” Fenway won the debate. The eventual change in ownership — and the new ownership’s commitment to saving the original ballpark — led to “New Fenway” ultimately fading into the archives.

Daily highlight: Goalkeeper Santiago Ramírez helped clinch a win for Mexican side Atlético Morelia on Sunday with a rarely seen full-field goal.

Trivia answer: Stephen Curry