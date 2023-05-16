Celtics Why Al Horford, who has ‘taken the throne’ as a leader, paused Celtics practice ahead of Heat series Horford told the Celtics to tighten up their focus. Al Horford's veteran leadership is greatly valued by the Celtics. Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Malcolm Brogdon described the mood at Celtics practice on Tuesday as loose and light.

The Celtics are feeling good after Jayson Tatum dropped an NBA Game 7 record 51 points at TD Garden on Sunday, punching Boston’s ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals against Miami.

But they probably could have used a bit more focus. That’s where veteran forward Al Horford came in, according to Brogdon.

“Practice was light and guys were a little loose and Al brought us together in the middle of practice and just told us to tighten it up,” Brogdon said. “I think it’s those constant reminders from our leader that’s going to help us stay poised — start the series poised, and really locked in.”

This Celtics team has had issues focusing at the beginning of playoff series. Horford admitted as much after the Celtics let Philadelphia steal Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series, which ultimately went to seven games. They also let the Hawks hang around and take them to six games in the first round.

Boston found the ability to dig deep and close out games at the end of both series. They’ll need to do so again against a pesky Heat team that has already eliminated the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.

Maintaining the proper level of focus has been a delicate dance for the Celtics. Tatum said following his masterful Game 7 performance that he felt he was too focused at times last series, and it made him uptight.

“I think going into Game 6, it sounds crazy but I was too locked in,” Tatum said. “I was too tight, I was too in my own head thinking about what do I need to do? How many points do I need to score? This is a big moment, and [Sunday] I was more myself. Pregame, I was relaxed, laughing, joking and that’s when I play my best, when I’m having fun.”

Finding that balance of joy and discipline will be key for Boston in this upcoming series. The Celtics value their veteran leadership, Brogdon said particularly in Horford who has taken on a vocal role.

“I think he’s seen the most, but he’s also taken the throne on leading us,” Brogdon said.” You know you have a special leader when guys like Jayson Tatum, a top-5 player in the world, guys like Jaylen Brown, another top player in the world, listen to him. They’re quiet. They listen to him. They want his feedback. They want his leadership. Al’s been that special leader for us all season.”

Brogdon also spoke of the team’s desire to win a championship for Horford. The five-time all-star turns 37 next month and is still chasing his first title.

“That’s a huge piece for us,” Brogdon said. “Al has given this league so much, he’s given this organization so much, these guys so much. I think a big piece of it for us is wanting to see him go out on top with a ring and a championship. Because he’s more deserving of it than anybody.”