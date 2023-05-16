Celtics What the Celtics said about Joe Mazzulla’s matchup with Erik Spoelstra ahead of Game 1 The Celtics' rookie coach takes on a two-time champion. Joe Mazzulla will coach against one of the NBA's best bench bosses in Erik Spoelstra. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

The spotlight was on Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla for a fair amount of the time during the latter half of the Celtics’ Eastern Conference semifinal series against Philadelphia.

There were some concerns that the Celtics’ old habits would sink them, particularly after they failed to get a shot off at the end of Game 4 after deciding to play the final seconds without drawing up an after timeout play. At times, it seemed like they didn’t have an answer for Philadelphia’s tandem of Joel Embiid and James Harden. Boston admittedly took Philadelphia too lightly at the beginning of the series.

But, in the end, Mazzulla’s Celtics prevailed with a gritty win in Game 6 and an outright thrashing of the Sixers in Game 7 that resulted in Doc Rivers getting fired on Tuesday.

Advertisement:

Part of this was due to the Celtics’ return to their double-big lineup, with Robert Williams III starting in place of Derrick White. Mazzulla told reporters Tuesday that he plans to start Williams again against Miami in Wednesday’s Game 1.

Having Jayson Tatum snap out of his shooting funk by closing the series with 67 points in the final five quarters was instrumental as well.

Now, with Miami coach Erik Spoelstra the Heat coming to town for a rematch of last year’s Eastern Conference finals, it’s time to see how Boston’s rookie head coach stacks up against a two-time champion.

Here’s what the Celtics said on Tuesday about the matchup between the coaches ahead of Game 1.

On Boston’s confidence in Mazzulla:

Jaylen Brown: “All the confidence in the world. We’ve been learning on the fly together. Joe has come in with great humility. He’s learned throughout the series against Philadelphia. He’s learned throughout this entire year that has presented him new challenges that he’s ready to take on first and foremost. It’s not like he’s by himself. The coaching staff, all the experience that we’ve got on our team has been contributing to what Joe needs and his mindset as well. We’ve got each other’s back and we’re looking forward to a great series.

Advertisement:

“It’s definitely going to be a challenge for Joe, but I think he’s going to handle it well. He’s handled it well all season. He’s been scrutinized, but he’s done a good job. He is a rookie coach, but he’s taken a championship caliber team and now we’re back in the Eastern Conference Finals. He deserves some credit for that. But he’s going against one of the greatest coaches of all time, and I think there’s a level of respect there and understanding that Spoelstra is going to make adjustments. Game to game is going to change how those guys play depending on how the series is going, and Joe is going to make adjustments accordingly.”

On adjusting to the different defensive schemes Spoelstra may throw at the Celtics:

Mazzulla: “Just play with pace. I think it starts with our defense, that’s where we get out and get early. We can’t pass up open shots. We have to have great spacing. People play zone to slow you down, we have to play just as fast against zone as we do against man.

Brown: “Just gotta be aware. Offensive awareness has to be key, I think that’s something that we’ve all grown in and something that Joe has emphasized throughout the yer. Just offensive awareness, being able to make reads, being able to see what teams are in and being able to read it on the fly. We have to be highly aware of what coverages they’re in and play the game you know how.”

Advertisement:

Malcolm Brogdon: “I think I’m actually a great fit to play against a zone defense. I penetrate, I make good decisions with the ball, and then I shoot the ball well. I think we have 5 or 6 of those guys on this team that can do that, so I think adding another one in myself is a huge plus.”

What the Celtics think of Spoelstra:

Brown: “(Spoelstra) is a great coach. He coaches to win, he leads personnel, it doesn’t matter who is on his floor they’re always playing hard, they always execute and they’re always tough to beat. Spo is an NBA champion and he always has his guys ready to go with a team that’s got some players that are down and still managed to get to the position they’re in. I think coaching plays a tremendous part in our league as well as having players who are mentally mature enough to lead a group and be susceptible to coaching, but I think Spo is one of the league’s best.”

Mazzulla: “Just has a lot of experience, coached a lot of great players, does a great job throughout the series of finding small ways to adjust on both ends of the floor. So we have to bring an open mind and stay connected and do some different things that I thought was good for us in Game 6 and 7 against Philly. We have to bring that same open mindedness and connectivity into this series.”

On the most exciting part of the coaching matchup:

Advertisement:

Mazzulla: “Just understanding when it’s time to adjust and what to adjust to. You have to, against this team, know exactly what’s hurting you. As good as they are at adjusting, they’re just as good winning in the margins at the little things. So, if we don’t get back in transition, if we don’t value the basketball, if we don’t play defense without fouling then adjustments aren’t going to matter.”