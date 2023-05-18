Celtics Turnovers once again plague the Celtics in Game 1 loss to the Heat "We get tired of doing the little things sometimes." Jayson Tatum and the Celtics gave up 26 points off turnovers to the Heat in Game 1. Jim Davis / Globe Staff

During the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals, 15 was often the magic number for the Celtics against the Heat.

Turnovers, that is.

During Boston’s four victories over Miami in that seven-game series, Boston committed 15 or fewer turnovers — limiting the number of easy baskets doled out to Jimmy Butler and a scrappy Heat roster.

But in their three losses, Boston was knocked for 16, 23, and 17 giveaways.

For the first half of Wednesday’s Game 1 rematch at TD Garden, Boston didn’t give Miami much in terms of careless miscues.

At the half, Boston only turned the ball over five total times, leading to eight points down the other end of the court.

But in the second half, the Celtics once again fell into the same bad habits.

And sure enough, as Boston became more careless with the ball, it eventually let another win slip through their grasp.

In total, Boston finished with 15 turnovers on Wednesday night. Below that aforementioned threshold, sure.

But the timing played exactly into Miami’s hands, with 10 of those giveaways (and 18 total points) leading to a second-half surge that paved the way for a 123-116 Heat win on the parquet floor.

“I think we felt good. I felt good. I thought we had a good game plan going into the game,” Jaylen Brown said postgame. “Just a lack of intensity. I mean, they came out, give credit to Miami.

“They came out and out-played us from the jump. They were more physical and they out-played us. Shot the ball well and that’s how they won the game, especially in that third quarter. We got loose with the ball, but we’ve got to be better.”

Miami delivered a knockout blow in Game 1 by way of that lopsided third quarter. A 12-point lead for Boston at one point dissipated in short order, with the Heat outscoring the Celtics, 46-25, in the frame.

Miami’s offensive surge was a byproduct of multiple factors.

The Heat’s supporting cast routinely sank shots. Boston’s transition defense was caught flat-footed on multiple occasions. Boston couldn’t match Miami’s physicality and desperation, especially on second-chance baskets and scrambles for loose balls.

But a variety of turnovers fueled Miami’s extended scoring runs, and stalled Boston’s hopes of a late-game rally in the fourth.

Brown ended the game with a game-high six turnovers. Jayson Tatum followed suit with four giveaways of his own, including some momentum-sapping miscues in the final minutes of play.

“We get tired of doing the little things sometimes,” Marcus Smart said. “I think that showed exactly what we were talking about earlier with our spacing. We have a lot of great players, but when we’re all on top of each other, nobody can be great.

“When you’ve got a good defensive team like Miami, they’re really prepared for that. So we’ve gotta make sure we do those little things and can’t get bored with those.”

The Celtics’ game plan against the Heat shouldn’t change all that much from last year’s script in the playoffs.

So long as Boston takes care of the ball, it has the talent and depth to keep the Heat at bay.

But as Wednesday showed, the Celtics have a bad habit of being their own worst enemy at the worst possible time.

“Get better shots,” Joe Mazzulla said of Boston’s adjustments going into Game 2. “Don’t turn it over. And don’t foul. Don’t give up offensive rebounds. And don’t give up threes.”

