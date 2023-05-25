Heat’s Gabe Vincent ruled out of Game 5 vs. Celtics with sprained ankle

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
The Miami Heat have another opportunity to close out the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday, but will have to do so without a key contributor.
Gabe Vincent, Miami’s third-leading scorer in the series, will miss Thursday’s Game 5 with a left sprained ankle, according to a team update:
The injury occurred during the second half of Game 4, when Vincent landed awkwardly and twisted his ankle.
Losing Vincent to injury will present a difficult challenge for the Heat in Game 5. The 26-year-old, despite never averaging more than 9.4 points per game in a regular season, has thrived in the 2023 postseason. In the first four games of the matchup with Boston, Vincent is averaging 17.5 points per game.
The Heat lead the Celtics 3-1 in the best-of-seven series. After initially going up 3-0, Miami couldn’t close it out against Boston, dropping Game 4.
