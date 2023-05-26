Celtics Celtics fans were loving McLovin and Bailey Zappe interacting courtside during Game 5 "True Detective Season 4."

As Celtics fans were reveling in a 22-point lead in Game 5 Thursday night with 10 minutes to go, they got another fun surprise. The TNT cameras panned courtside to Christopher Mintz-Plasse, aka “Superbad”‘s Fogell/McLovin, exchanging a handshake with none other than Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe.

True Detective Season 4 pic.twitter.com/eeera31xi6 — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) May 26, 2023

Boston fans seemed to appreciate the cameo — and unexpected duo — on Twitter. Earlier in the game, Mintz-Plasse pumped up the TD Garden crowd on the jumbotron.

Mintz-Plasse was sitting with his fiancée Britt Bowman, and Zappe with his fiancée Hannah Lewis (Zappe announced his engagement to Lewis on Instagram earlier this week).

Advertisement:

Zappe shared a photo of the celebrity duo on his Instagram story, with Mintz-Plasse then sharing it as well.

@b_zappe Instagram

For those in the know, despite his L.A. roots, Mintz-Plasse is actually a lifelong Boston sports fan, as his dad was born in Worcester and raised in Webster. He described his allegiances to Celtics team reporter Amanda Plugard when he was in town for Game 1 of the Celtics-Hawks series:

.@MintzPlasse caught up with us to discuss being a die-hard Celtics fan and cheering on his favorite team. pic.twitter.com/hty8TY5dDR — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 15, 2023

During that game, he caught up with another Boston athlete, sharing photos with Red Sox great Dustin Pedroia on Instagram — as well as highlighting Bowman’s engagement ring on the jumbotron.

Celtics fans are certainly hoping Mintz-Plasse has another reason to come back to Boston, for a Game 7 Monday night.