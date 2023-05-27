Celtics Watch: Derrick White’s tip-in at the buzzer wins Celtics Game 6 against the Heat The Celtics became the fourth team in NBA history to force a Game 7 after trailing 3-0 in the series. Derrick White beat the buzzer to send the Celtics to a Game 7. Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Somehow, someway, the Celtics have forced a Game 7.

After trailing 3-0 in the series, the Celtics won their third in a row on Saturday.

But it didn’t come without drama.

The Celtics blew the nine-point lead they had with just over three minutes left when Jimmy Butler made three free throws with three seconds left to give the Heat a 103-102 lead.

Following a timeout to move the ball into the frontcourt, the Celtics appeared to try to get the ball to Jayson Tatum. However, the Heat disrupted that, so Derrick White sent the inbounds pass to Marcus Smart, who immediately took a turnaround 3-pointer.

Advertisement:

Smart’s shot didn’t go in, but because he took the shot so quickly, there was still time left on the clock. That allowed White to run in and get the offensive rebound and tip the ball in right at the buzzer to give the Celtics the win.

DERRICK WHITE SENDS THE EAST FINALS BACK TO BOSTON FOR GAME 7!



HE WINS IT FOR THE CELTICS AT THE BUZZER 🚨#TissotBuzzerBeater | #TimingEmotions pic.twitter.com/ybUb5CT6l1 — NBA (@NBA) May 28, 2023

With the win, the Celtics became the fourth team in NBA history to force a Game 7 after trailing 3-0 in a series. Game 7 will take place in Boston on Monday.