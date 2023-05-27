Celtics Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon ruled out for Game 6 of Eastern Conference finals Brogdon reportedly suffered a tear in the tendon of his shooting elbow in Game 1. Malcolm Brogdon suffered an elbow injury in Game 1. AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Malcolm Brogdon won’t play in status for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals.

The Celtics officially ruled the point guard out of Saturday’s game roughly an hour before tipoff.

Nearly 30 minutes before he was ruled out, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla told reporters that Brogdon would test the elbow on his shooting arm during warmups ahead of Game 6 and see if he could play.

“He’s gonna warm up, do his shooting time and see how he feels from there,” Mazzulla said.

The veteran point guard suffered an elbow injury in Game 1 that reportedly ended up being a partial tear of the tendon. Brogdon noticeably struggled with his shot in the ensuing games, shooting 5-for-22 from the field in Games 2-5. He departed Game 5 early due to the injury, playing in just eight minutes of the Celtics’ win on Thursday.

With Brogdon out of the lineup, guard Payton Pritchard is expected to take his spot in the rotation. He played for a very brief stint in Game 5 prior to his garbage time minutes.

Brogdon has had a strong first season in Boston, scoring 14.9 points and averaging 3.7 assists per game off the bench in the regular season to earn him the Sixth Man of the Year.