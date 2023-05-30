Celtics Brian Scalabrine: There might be ‘a lot’ of Celtics assistants leaving to coach under Ime Udoka Udoka is reportedly eyeing some Celtics assistants as he looks to fill out his staff in Houston. Ime Udoka reportedly wants to hire some Celtics assistants that previously worked with him. Michael Wyke/Houston Chronicle via AP

Brian Scalabrine said he’s about 65-70 percent sure that Joe Mazzulla will return as head coach of the Boston Celtics next season.

However, he’s less sure about the assistants who are on Mazzulla’s staff.

“I heard there might be a lot of guys leaving to go with Ime Udoka who hasn’t really hired that many assistant coaches down in Houston,” Scalabrine said during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show.”They might get a new staff, they might have some guys that are former players and some former head coaches.”

Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix reported that Udoka is expected to offer jobs to assistants who stayed in Boston after he left.

“Udoka, I’m told, wants to do right by the assistants he left in limbo after his exit from the Celtics,” Mannix tweeted.

Scalbrine said there are many factors that will go into the decision of whether or not to retain Mazzulla, including the fact that he was thrust into the situation right before the season started following Udoka’s suspension.

“To give him a fair shot, you’ve got to build a staff,” Scalabrine said. “I think these guys were great, but they lost Damon Stoudamire halfway through the season. They lost Will Hardy, they lost Ime Udoka. I just think you’ve got to put a great veteran staff around a first-year coach.”

The Celtics’ assistant coaches are Ben Sullivan, Aaron Miles, Tony Dobbins, and DJ MacLeay.