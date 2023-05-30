Celtics Malcolm Brogdon confirms partial tendon tear in elbow, says he’s considering surgery "When I'm shooting, I'm having a lot of pain." Malcom Brogdon is considering offseason surgery to fix a partial tendon tear. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Malcom Brogdon confirmed a report from The Athletic, which stated that he has a partial tendon tear in his elbow.

“What was reported was correct,” Brogdon said following Monday night’s season-ending loss to the Miami Heat. “It’s a partial tear of a tendon, I don’t know the name of the tendon but it’s coming out of my elbow. Unfortunately, you use it a lot to shoot. So, when I’m shooting, I’m having a lot of pain.”

Brogdon said he will consider having the tear surgically repaired now that the season is over.

According to The Athletic, the injury occurred during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Brogdon had some elbow soreness during the previous series against Philadelphia, but the tear occurred while he was boxing out Miami’s Kevin Love.

Advertisement:

Brogdon played through the injury, appearing in six of the series’ seven games. However, he was limited to 15 total minutes over the final three games combined.

The NBA Sixth Man of the Year went 7-of-14 from the field in Game 1, but was 5-of-23 after that.