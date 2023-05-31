Celtics Draymond Green says he enjoys seeing ‘rude’ Celtics fans suffer "Boston Celtics fans will make excuses, and I'm not hearing any of that [expletive]" Draymond Green is happy the Celtics lost Game 7. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

While the Celtics’ premature exit from the NBA playoffs brought sadness to many New England residents, it brought some joy to Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.

Green and the Warriors beat the Celtics in last year’s NBA Finals, and he still appears to have issues with Celtics fans

“I must say, it did not hurt me to watch the Boston Celtics fans suffer,” Green said on his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, as transcribed by NBC Sports Boston. “Those people were really rude to me last year and I like to see them suffer.”

Celtics fans chanted “[expletive] you Draymond” at Green last summer, and his wife accused fans of what she called “disgusting” behavior. Some Celtics fans wore t-shirts with obscenities and insults toward Green and posted pictures of themselves wearing them on social media.

During the Warriors’ celebration last year, Green wore a white shirt with green letters and 17 Celtics championship banners with the caption “It’s all about 18,” referencing the Celtics’ quest to win an NBA record 18th championship.

There was an 18th banner on Green’s shirt with the words “nope and maybe in 23” written over it.

The Celtics failed to make the NBA Finals this year, losing to Miami in a rematch of last year’s Eastern Conference Finals. The Warriors lost to the Lakers in six games in a second round series.

“Boston Celtics fans will make excuses, and I’m not hearing any of that [expletive],” Green said. “Because y’all rude and I’m happy y’all lost. Not happy [Jayson Tatum] lost, but Boston Celtics fans, especially those of you in that arena, I’m happy y’all lost. Because, like, stop being who you are. I’ve heard that before, but you know what I mean. Like, stop being the way that y’all are. At some point you just can’t be that way.”

Green said that he wasn’t surprised the Celtics folded under the pressure and lost Game 7. He said the Celtics didn’t look ready for the moment and celebrated Derrick White’s Game 6 buzzer-beater tip in as if they had already won the series.

“I texted a friend and told him it would not shock me if Boston goes out here and chokes,” Green said. “Because they’re going to go back home and they’re going to feel like they won already. If I’m on Miami’s team and I saw the way they were celebrating and the things they were doing after Game 6, I’m immediately showing this to my teammates like, ‘Look at these dudes. They think they already won something. Let’s go smack them.'”