Celtics Report: Celtics target and Ime Udoka predecessor Stephen Silas signs with Pistons Silas has agreed to a deal with Detroit. AP Photo/José Luis Villegas

Former Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas has joined Monty Williams’s staff in Detroit as an assistant, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnaroski.

Silas, who was Ime Udoka’s predecessor in Houston, sparked some speculation that he could be coming to the Celtics when he appeared at a practice in April.

Silas, the son of former Celtics forward Paul Silas, was born in Boston while his dad played for the franchise and attended college in Rhode Island at Brown University.

He was an NBA assistant for two decades before becoming the Rockets’ coach. He was fired after three seasons. The Rockets finished 22-60 this year.

The Celtics have several spots open for assistants on Joe Mazzulla’s staff. Udoka has reportedly hired three assistants away from the Celtics, and Damon Stoudamire left to become head coach of Georgia Tech.

The Celtics filled the first of the several vacancies with Sam Cassell, who won a title with the Celtics in 2008 and is expected to be Mazzulla’s top assistant.

A former first-round pick who played in the NBA from 1993-2009, Cassell has been an assistant coach at the NBA level since the end of his playing career. He joined the Washington Wizards shortly after retiring, and has also made stops in Los Angeles (Clippers) and Philadelphia.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Celtics are “currently targeting” former Bucks assistant Charles Lee for a spot on Joe Mazzulla’s staff. Lee was Mike Budenholzer’s top assistant in Milwaukee before Budenholzer was fired last month. Lee has reportedly interviewed for several head coaching jobs, including the Pistons, Suns, and Bucks.