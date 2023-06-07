Celtics Grant Williams to host youth basketball clinic at Boston University The clinic will be held on July 1 and 2, inside BU's Rec Center. Grant Williams is set to become a restricted free agent for the Celtics this summer. procamps.com

Celtics forward Grant Williams will host a youth basketball clinic at Boston University in July for students in grades one to eight.

The clinic, which will take place on July 1 and 2 in BU’s Rec Center, will cost $119 per person.

At the clinic, participants will receive “tips and hands-on instruction, including lectures, fundamental basketball skills stations, contests, and games in a high-energy, fun, and positive environment.”

Williams will be joined by a selection of local high school and college coaches to help run the clinic.

While the clinic’s site doesn’t specify how many participants will be allowed or how many coaches there will be, it does note that the maximum attendee to coach ratio will be 10:1.

Advertisement:

In addition to the skill work and scrimmages, each attendee will receive an autographed souvenir from Williams, a clinic team photo with Williams, and a limited-edition T-shirt.

While this is Williams’s first basketball camp of his own in Boston, he does have experience working with local youth.

Last summer, the forward was one of the players to stop by the Celtics’ junior basketball camp and help out.