Celtics Celtics’ Grant Williams underwent ‘successful’ hand surgery, team says Williams reportedly played through the hand injury during the playoffs. Grant Williams has reportedly had successful hand surgery. Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Celtics forward Grant Williams had hand surgery on Friday, according to a press release from the team.

Williams underwent surgery to repair ” tear of the radial collateral ligament of the 3rd metacarpo-phalangeal joint on his left hand,” according to the release. He is expected to return to basketball activities in six to eight weeks.



ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the injury happened in March, and Williams played through it during the second half of the regular season and the playoffs.

Williams is a restricted free agent, which means the Celtics can match an offer sheet that Williams could sign with another club.

Advertisement:

Williams posted career-highs in points (8.1) and minutes (25.9) during the 2022-23 regular season. His minutes dipped during the beginning of the postseason but picked up after Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.