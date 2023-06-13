Celtics Bruce Brown says he will try to bring the Larry O’Brien Trophy to Dorchester Brown attended Wakefield high school before transferring to Vermont Academy. Dorchester native Bruce Brown averaged 11.4 points per game against the Heat in the NBA Finals. AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

Dorchester native and now NBA champion Bruce Brown will try to bring the Larry O’Brien Trophy on a visit to Boston.

Following his victory in the NBA Finals with the Denver Nuggets on Monday night, Brown told The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn that he wants to bring the trophy home.

Before Brown was an NBA veteran, he grew up playing basketball in the Boston area.

He began his high school career north of the city, playing basketball and football for Wakefield Memorial High School. After his sophomore year with the Warriors, Brown opted to go to the Vermont Academy prep school.

Advertisement:

During his high school years, Brown was also a member of the Boston Amateur Basketball Club AAU team.

As a teenager, Brown was considered a five-star recruit and earned a scholarship to the University of Miami.

The guard played two years with the Hurricanes and was taken No. 42 overall by the Pistons in the 2018 NBA Draft.

After two years in Detroit, Brown was traded to Brooklyn. It was with the Nets that he got his first real taste of the postseason.

Brown started in nine games across two postseasons for Brooklyn, including four against Boston in 2022.

Following last season, the then 25-year-old signed with Denver for two years and $13 million.

In the 2023 regular season Brown posted career highs in both points (11.5) and steals (1.1).

His 12 points per game as the Nuggets’ sixth man this postseason were crucial for their first ever title.