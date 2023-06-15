Celtics Celtics reportedly ‘active’ in trade discussions ahead of 2023 NBA Draft The Celtics could move a guard off their roster, especially if it bolsters their frontcourt. Barry Chin / Globe Staff

The Celtics may not be entering into the Bradley Beal sweepstakes this offseason. But that doesn’t mean that Brad Stevens is going to sit on the sidelines as the trade market begins to ramp up.

According to MassLive.com’s Brian Robb, the Celtics “have been one of the more active teams in the league in trade talks ahead of Thursday’s draft,” citing a league source.

Given Boston’s current fiscal situation and their efforts this offseason to sign Jaylen Brown to a potential supermax contract, the Celtics likely aren’t going to be swinging for the fences when it comes to All-Star players available on the market.

Still, Robb added in his story that Boston is “looking at making potential tweaks to the supporting cast” around both Brown and Jayson Tatum.

Given that Boston’s roster is stocked with other guards like Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon and Payton Pritchard, Robb wrote that Boston is “investigating” a move involving a guard, especially if it bolsters another area of the roster.

Pritchard has regularly been mentioned as a trade chip this offseason, with Western Conference teams like the Suns linked to the 25-year-old guard.

A deal centered on Pritchard likely wouldn’t yield a significant return, but that wouldn’t be the case if Boston is committed to moving one of Smart, White, or Brogdon. All three players would likely be high-impact starters on other teams with significantly less depth in their backcourt.

If the Celtics wanted to bolster their frontcourt in a corresponding move, Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart would be an appealing target. The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III reported that the Celtics made calls to Detroit asking about Stewart, but added that he doubts the Pistons deal the 22-year-old big man.

Heard they — and others — made calls to Detroit asking about Isaiah Stewart. I don’t see the Pistons moving Beef Stew. At all. https://t.co/V6c10Xw0Y8 — James L. Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) June 15, 2023

Stewart averaged 28.3 minutes per game last season with Detroit, posting 11.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per contest.

Boston boasts arguably the deepest crop of guards in the NBA. But when factoring in Al Horford’s age and Rob Williams’ lengthy injury history, the Celtics might need to move a very good player in order to address a potential flaw up front during the 2023-24 season.