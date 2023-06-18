Celtics Celtics reportedly exploring using Grant Williams in a sign-and-trade; Mavericks among teams interested Williams is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason, which would allow the Celtics to match any offer sheet he signs with another team. Grant Williams is expected to be one of the top restricted free agents this offsesaon.

The Celtics might be looking to move on from their top free agent this offseason if they’re able to get something in return.

As Grant Williams is set to become a restricted free agent on June 30, the Celtics are exploring possible sign-and-trade scenarios to help bolster their roster, according to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor.

A few possible suitors have already appear to have emerged for Williams. It’s been reported that the Magic and Pacers are expected to pursue Williams. The Mavericks have joined the list of potential suitors for Williams as Dallas has also expressed interest in the forward, HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported Sunday.

In his report, Scotto noted that Williams shares the same agency as Mavericks star Luka Doncic, which could help Dallas facilitate a deal.

Even though Williams will be a free agent, the Celtics will have a couple of things on their side in terms of leverage. Williams’s status as a restricted free agent allows the Celtics to match any offer sheet he signs with another team. Boston would have 48 hours to make a decision to match an offer.

The other thing that’s on the Celtics’ side is that not many teams are set to have much cap space this offseason. Only eight teams are projected to have at least $20 million in cap space, which would likely allow those teams to sign Williams without having to move another player.

Of those eight teams, two are the Magic and Pacers. Indiana has roughly $28 million in cap space while Orlando could have anywhere between $22 million and $58 million in cap space depending on what it does with a few players on its roster.

Dallas, on the other hand, is in a tricky spot. If it is able to keep Kyrie Irving and opts to bring back Christian Wood, it would be in the luxury tax and would unlikely be able to add Williams in any fashion. But if Irving and Wood sign with other teams, the Mavericks could have cap space, which they could use to sign Williams.

Of course, the Celtics can still re-sign Williams if they’d like. They gave him a four-year contract offer worth a little more than $50 million prior to the rookie contract extension deadline in October, The Athletic’s Jared Weiss reported in March. Williams is seeking a contract worth roughly $20 million per season, Substack’s Marc Stein reported in February.

After playing a key role in the Celtics’ run to the NBA Finals in 2022, Williams had a shaky 2022-23 season under first-year coach Joe Mazzulla. While he had career highs in points (8.1) and rebounds (4.6) per game, Williams’s time in the Celtics’ rotation fluctuated at points during the season. He also wasn’t a part of Mazzulla’s rotation for a couple of key playoff games, but played in the Celtics’ final six games of the postseason.

The Celtics appear to be looking to add in the frontcourt though in anticipation of Williams’s departure as multiple reports have suggested they’re looking to consolidate one of their points guards for another forward or center.