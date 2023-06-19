Celtics Former Celtics guard Phil Pressey to join Joe Mazzulla’s staff Phil Pressey played for the Celtics from 2013-15.





Former Celtics guard Phil Pressey is joining coach Joe Mazzulla’s staff, a league source told the Globe on Monday.

Pressey, 32, played for the Celtics from 2013-15. He then had brief stints with the 76ers and Suns before spending several years playing overseas. Last season Pressey worked as an assistant at Missouri, his alma mater. Pressey’s father, Paul, played in the NBA for 11 seasons before serving as an NBA assistant coach for 25, including a stint with the Celtics from 2004-06.

The source said the Celtics are planning to add one or two more behind-the-bench coaches to Mazzulla’s staff in the coming weeks. The Celtics filled their top two assistant slots earlier this month by hiring Bucks associate head coach Charles Lee and 76ers assistant Sam Cassell, who was a three-time NBA champion as a player.

Boston’s coaching staff was shorthanded last year. Assistant coach Will Hardy left to coach the Jazz in June, and in September coach Ime Udoka was suspended and subsequently dismissed for having an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate team employee. In March assistant Damon Stoudamire, the lone remaining coach with extensive NBA playing experience, was hired to coach Georgia Tech.

Lead assistant coach Ben Sullivan is leaving to join Udoka’s staff with the Rockets. The source said it’s unclear whether assistant Aaron Miles will depart for another job, and that assistants Tony Dobbins, Matt Reynolds, and DJ MacLeay are returning to Boston.