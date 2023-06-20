Celtics Your guide to the 2023 NBA Draft: When the Celtics pick, top prospects to watch, and more Victor Wembanyama makes the start of this year’s NBA Draft, set for Thursday, a no-brainer. Who goes after him remains to be seen. Victor Wembanyama, a 7-foot-4 center out of Metropolitans 92 in France, is the projected No. 1 pick. Anne-Christine Poujoulat





Blockbuster trades often shake up the first round of the NBA Draft, but San Antonio, the proprietor of the first pick in 2023, has no interest in taking part.

The Spurs are clinging to their No. 1 choice for one obvious reason: Victor Wembanyama. The 7-foot-4 big man out of France promises to be the best draft talent since LeBron James, and the Spurs are hoping he will be their missing piece.

Wembanyama makes the start of this year’s NBA Draft, set for Thursday, a no-brainer. Who goes after him remains to be seen. Charlotte holds pick No. 2, and Portland will select at No. 3.

Advertisement:

The Celtics will likely have a slow night, as president of basketball operations Brad Stevens traded his first-round pick (along with five players) to the Indiana Pacers for Malcolm Brogdon in July 2022, leaving Boston with just a second-rounder (No. 35 overall).

Boston had only one pick in last year’s NBA Draft, which it used to draft former Alabama guard JD Davison at No. 53. Davison split his time between Boston and G League affiliate Maine this season. He appeared in 12 games for the Celtics and averaged 5.5 minutes per appearance.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2023 NBA Draft.

NBA Draft 2023: The basics

When: Thursday, June 22

Where: McCormick Place Convention Center, Chicago

Time: 8 p.m.

TV: ESPN, ABC (first round only)

Format: There are two rounds, with 30 picks in the first round. There will be 28 picks in the second round because the Bulls and 76ers each forfeited their second-round picks due to violating rules governing free agency discussions.

When do the Celtics pick?

The Celtics have just one pick in this year’s draft — No. 35 — which they received from Portland. The pick had changed hands among Cleveland, Detroit, the Los Angeles Clippers, and Atlanta before it landed with the Trail Blazers.

Boston acquired the pick in August 2021 as part of a three-team trade that sent Tristan Thompson to the Sacramento Kings, Delon Wright to the Hawks, and Kris Dunn, Bruno Fernando, and No. 35 to the Celtics.

Advertisement:

NBA Draft 2023 first-round order

1. San Antonio

2. Charlotte

3. Portland

4. Houston

5. Detroit

6. Orlando

7. Indiana

8. Washington

9. Utah

10. Dallas

11. Orlando (from Chicago)

12. Oklahoma City

13. Toronto

14. New Orleans

15. Atlanta

16. Utah (from Minnesota)

17. Los Angeles Lakers

18. Miami

19. Golden State

20. Houston (from LA Clippers)

21. Brooklyn (from Phoenix)

22. Brooklyn

23. Portland (from New York)

24. Sacramento

25. Memphis

26. Indiana (from Cleveland)

27. Charlotte (from Denver via New York and Oklahoma City)

28. Utah (from Philadelphia via Brooklyn)

29. Indiana (from Boston)

30. LA Clippers (from Milwaukee via Houston)

What has Boston done at No. 35 in the past?

The Celtics have drafted with the 35th pick four times in franchise history, but just once since the draft was shortened to two rounds in 1989.

Boston selected Rade Zagorac (2016), Kevin Stacom (1974), Phil Hankinson (1973), and Connie McGuire (1963) at No. 35 overall. Zagorac was traded away the day of the 2016 draft, Stacom played three seasons for Boston, Hankinson appeared in 31 games across two seasons, and McGuire did not appear in an NBA game.

With the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft …

Scouts have been singing Wembanyama’s praises since well before many saw him play in Las Vegas on Oct. 5. Since then, he has become the obvious — and maybe only — choice for San Antonio’s No. 1 selection.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has a history of developing talented big men, including Tim Duncan, David Robinson, and LaMarcus Aldridge, all of whom went either first or second in the draft. Wembanyama arguably has more offensive versatility than those three, which will fit in nicely with Popovich’s outside-the-box approach to offense.

Advertisement:

After Wembanyama goes off the board, here are other top players to watch.

Scoot Henderson, PG

Age: 19 | Height: 6-2 | Weight: 196 pounds

Henderson, a former five-star recruit out of Marietta, Ga., spent two seasons with the G League Ignite, which he led in points per game (17.6), assists per game (6.6) and steals per game (1.2) in 2022-23. Henderson boasts a unique ability to attack the basket and finish around the rim, and his 6-foot-9 wingspan is one of the longest compared to his height in this year’s draft class.

Amen Thompson, PG

Age: 20 | Height: 6-6 | Weight: 214 pounds

Thompson is projected to go in the top five in this year’s draft and would be Overtime Elite’s first first-round pick — that is, if his twin brother, Ausar, doesn’t beat him to it. Amen shot 25% from 3-point range this season for Overtime Elite and has a high basketball IQ. He’s a creative playmaker, but he is turnover prone, as he averaged 3.2 giveaways per game this season.

Ausar Thompson, G/F

Age: 20 | Height: 6-6 | Weight: 218 pounds

Like his brother, Ausar Thompson has spent the last two seasons developing with Overtime Elite and has made significant progress in his scoring ability. He has room to grow in his ability to finish at the rim. His 7-foot wingspan makes him a defensive threat.

Brandon Miller, F

Age: 20 | Height: 6-9 | Weight: 201 pounds

The Alabama product was a first-team All-American and the SEC player of the year as a freshman this season, leading his conference in points per game. A former five-star recruit, Miller shot 38.4% from 3-point range. He showed defensive promise on a team that finished top three in adjusted defensive efficiency. Miller is turnover prone, however, as he averaged more per game (2.2) than he did assists (2.1).

Advertisement:

Cam Whitmore, F

Age: 18 | Height: 6-6 | Weight: 235 pounds

Whitmore is an explosive athlete and an above-the-rim finisher. His creative scoring turned heads throughout his freshman season at Villanova, but he has work to do on his playmaking ability (he averaged just 0.7 assists per game). Whitmore thrives in transition and can attack downhill, and his 34.3% shooting from 3-point range demonstrates a breadth of scoring ability.

Local players in the 2023 NBA Draft

Four New England players are available during this year’s NBA Draft, with three of them coming from national champion Connecticut.

Jordan Hawkins, Andre Jackson Jr., and Adama Sanogo represent the Huskies in this year’s draft class, and Kentucky’s Jacob Toppin (who formerly played for Rhode Island and Woodstock Academy) rounds out the list of locals. Hawkins is the highest-graded prospect out of the four and is projected to go in the first round. The guard averaged 6.7 points per game, 6.7 rebounds per game, and 4.7 assists per game in leading the Huskies to the NCAA title.

Other notable New England players who entered their names into the draft pool but later withdrew include T.J. Bickerstaff (Boston College), Quinten Post (Boston College), Clarence Daniels II (New Hampshire), Tristen Newton (UConn), Cormac Ryan (Milton Academy/Notre Dame), and Boo Buie (Gould Academy/Northwestern), among others.