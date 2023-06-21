Celtics Amile Jefferson reportedly set to join Celtics’ coaching staff Jefferson is the latest in a line of reported coaching hires by Boston. Duke center Kyle Filipowsk and assistant coach Amile Jefferson during the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship game in 2023. AP Photo/Chuck Burton

Another coach is reportedly set to join the Celtics’ bench next season alongside Joe Mazzulla.

Duke assistant Amile Jefferson will be added to Mazulla’s staff in the same role he held with the Blue Devils, according to Travis Branham of 247 Sports. Boston Globe reporter Adam Himmelsbach confirmed the report as well.

Jefferson, 30, was an assistant at Duke for one season following a year as the team’s director of player development.

As a player, Jefferson briefly featured for the Celtics after signing an Exhibit 10 deal in Dec. 2020 before being waived later in the month.

During his college career, Jefferson was a senior at Duke when Jayson Tatum played his lone season at the NCAA level as a freshman. The two, according to Himmelsbach, “remain close friends.”

The Celtics have already made several efforts to bolster the bench alongside Mazzulla. Boston reportedly added another ex-Celtics player recently: Phil Pressey. Earlier reports in the offseason indicated that Sam Cassell and Charles Lee will also help fill out the team’s staff.