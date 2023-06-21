Celtics Report: Kristaps Porzingis trade would likely signal the end of Grant Williams’ tenure with the Celtics Williams is due a pay raise this summer once he hits restricted free agency on June 30. Grant Williams could be on the move as a result of the reported Kristaps Porzingis deal. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

With the Celtics reportedly be on the brink of completing a blockbuster trade for Wizards forward Kristaps Porzingis, a number of key contributors are likely on their way out of Boston as a result.

The reported details of the three-team swap include Malcolm Brogdon heading to the Los Angeles Clippers and Danilo Gallinari shipped to the Wizards.

Porzingis would opt-in to his $36M for 2023-2024 to make potential trade happen, but there are still outstanding issues to be completed before a deal can be reached. Boston’s Danilo Gallinari would be in deal to Wizards too, sources said. https://t.co/WoNkOcTYe5 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2023

But Porzingis’ arrival might also lead to Grant Williams playing elsewhere in 2023-24.

According to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, the completion of a Porzingis trade “would likely mean that Grant Williams’s time in Boston has come to an end.”

Williams, who is set to become a restricted free agent on June 30, is due a significant pay raise this offseason.

Even though Williams has the ability as an RFA to seek a contract with other NBA teams and sign an offer sheet, the Celtics still have some leverage. If Williams does sign an offer sheet, Boston has 48 hours to decide if they want to match the offer sheet or let him walk in free agency.

Williams played a key role in Boston’s run to the NBA Finals in 2022, but had an up-and-down 2022-23 campaign under first-year coach Joe Mazzulla.

Williams posted career highs in points (8.1) and rebounds (4.6) per game, he struggled to earn consistent minutes in Mazzulla’s rotation, especially during the playoffs.

Even though Boston likely values Williams’ defense and the added depth he provides up front, the C’s likely won’t be able to retain Williams this summer on a new contract if Porzingis and his $36 million contract lands on their books.

According to MassLive.com’s Brian Robb, a sign-and-trade involving Williams could be a possibility if the Porzingis trade is completed.

The Mavericks, Magic, and Pacers have all been linked to Williams this offseason and could serve as sign-and-trade partners with Boston if the 24-year-old forward ultimately moves on after four seasons with the Celtics.