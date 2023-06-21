Celtics Report: Celtics, Wizards nearing ‘final stages’ for Kristaps Porzingis trade The Celtics would reportedly move Malcolm Brogdon in the deal. The Celtics are reportedly close to trading for Kristaps Porzingis. AP Photo/Nick Wass

The Celtics could use some frontcourt help, and are reportedly attempting to address that need by pursuing a trade for Washington forward Kristaps Porzingis, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Charania reported that the Celtics are in “strong talks” with the Wizards and Clippers about a three-team trade including Malcolm Brogdon.

According to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, the deal is nearing it’s “final stages.”

The Celtics would acquire Porzingis, Brogdon would be sent to Los Angeles, and Washington would receive Marcus Morris plus draft compensation if the deal goes through according to Charania.

“I’m told Boston and Washington have been in discussions on a potential framework as Porzingis navigates the decision on his $36 million player option for next season,” Charania said. “The Wizards have shown a level of interest in bringing back Porzingis on a new deal, but there have also contenders have been reaching out with interest in the 7-foot-3 big man.”

Sources: Wizards, Celtics and Clippers are in strong talks on a trade that would send Kristaps Porzingis to Boston, Marcus Morris and draft compensation to Washington and Malcolm Brogdon to Los Angeles. Sides are still working through details and Porzingis’ $36M player option. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 21, 2023

The 27-year-old big man from Latvia averaged 23.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game for a struggling Wizards team last season. The Wizards traded star guard Bradley Beal to Phoenix earlier this week. Chris Paul was among the players Washington received in the deal.

Pozingis was an All-Star in 2018, and has been productive when healthy. But, durability has been a major issue for the 7-foot-3 Porzingis throughout his career. He missed the entire 2018-19 season with an ACL injury and has missed 25 games or more in four of the seven NBA seasons he has played.