Celtics 2023 NBA Draft live updates: Who will the Celtics take with pick No. 25? Who will the Celtics take in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft? Follow along for live updates. Brad Stevens and the Celtics are back in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft. Barry Chin / Globe Staff

The Celtics reportedly orchestrated a blockbuster trade on Wednesday night, sending longtime starter Marcus Smart to Memphis and acquiring Kristaps Porzingis from the Wizards.

But Brad Stevens and Boston’s front-office staff still have plenty of work ahead of them in what could be a seismic offseason.

Not only is Boston set to bring aboard the 7-foot-3 Porzingis, but they also secured two additional first-round picks from the Grizzlies, including the No. 25 overall pick for Thursday’s 2023 NBA Draft.

The annual draft selection will be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York and will begin at 8:00 p.m. It will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN.

It could be yet another busy night for the Celtics.

Even though Boston could replenish their prospect pool and bring aboard another role player on an affordable rookie contract, the C’s have the assets in place to craft another trade.

Whether it be Malcolm Brogdon’s precarious situation with the team or Grant Williams’ looming RFA status, Boston could further augment their roster as early as tonight.

So what will Stevens and the Celtics do?

Follow along with us here at Boston.com for regular updates.

9:37 p.m. – Gradey Dick’s suit is … something.

Did Gradey Dick know he was going to the Raptors with the 13th pick?

Based on his suit choice, he might have had some inside intel.

Raptors select Gradey Dick with the No. 13 pick ‼️ pic.twitter.com/N5SzTXdHCg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 23, 2023

9:10 p.m. – Porzingis trade gets B- grade from ESPN

ESPN graded the Celtics’ acquisition of Kristaps Porzingis as a B-, calling the move a “big gamble”. The biggest upside is Porzingis’ shot creation on offense. The biggest question is if he will be on the floor when the Celtics are closing out games. Boston struggled to find a go-to lineup at the end of close games last season. It remains to be seen whether Porzingis will help that.

8:55 p.m. – Tatum takes to social media after Smart trade

Jayson Tatum posted a tribute to Marcus Smart on his Instagram Story.

“Forever grateful for you and how you pushed me along this journey,” Tatum wrote. “Never change, keep being you, one of a kind can never be replaced! My brotha for life. We gone link up one day and get us one no doubt about that! Until then, much love Brodie!”

Jayson Tatum to Marcus Smart: “We gone link up one day and get us one no doubt about that.” pic.twitter.com/Wduabc32rJ — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) June 23, 2023

8:25 p.m. – No surprises so far

No shocking revelations or trades so far in the draft.

Victor Wembanyama goes No. 1 to San Antonio, while Brandon Miller goes No. 2 to Charlotte. The Trail Blazers could have flipped their No. 3 pick in order to add another star next to Damian Lillard, but they instead opt for Scoot Henderson.

Can’t wait to see Wembanyama in San Antonio. Might have the most unique skillset of any prospect in NBA history.

Also might have a great palmball if he pivots to MLB.

A baseball in Victor Wembanyama’s hand 🤯 pic.twitter.com/eXcZqzK7nh — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 20, 2023

7:33 p.m. – ESPN analyst has high praise for Porzingis trade

Despite the loss of Marcus Smart, ESPN’s Tim Legler had high praise for Boston’s decision to acquire Kristaps Porzingis:

“This is a monumental win for the Boston Celtics. I know Marcus Smart is a key part of what they’ve been about. A big part of their culture defensively. Their toughness. All of those things,” Legler said. “It’s a huge loss, but what you get back in return is a guy that finally looks like he’s able to not only live up to his potential as a player but stay on the court. He played 65 games last year which is a big number for Kristaps Porzingis, had his best year defensively.

“Kristaps Porzingis has taken a lot of criticism in his career for not being able to stay healthy, and it was justified. Last year he stayed on the court, and you saw what he is capable of doing when he does that. … This is a huge deal for the Boston Celtics. In addition, they pick up two first-round picks. Can’t say enough about how much I love this for the Celtics.”

7:00 p.m. – Chris Paul deal does impact Boston

In what might be the first of many deals struck on Thursday, the Wizards pulled off another trade — with Washington reportedly sending Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Jordan Poole, a 2027 second round pick and a 2030 protected first-round pick.

But Paul joining a Warriors team still looking to contend in the latter stages of Steph Curry’s career does still impact Boston.

Along with Memphis’ first-round pick (No. 25) in 2023, the Celtics are also in possession of Golden State’s 2024 first rounder due to the Smart/Porzingis deal.

Even at his age (38), Paul should still be a useful asset for a Warriors team that ideally should be competitive once again in 2023-24, so it wouldn’t come as much of a surprise if Boston’s new 2024 first-round pick is somewhere in the mid to high 20s.

5:55 p.m. – Who might the Celtics target with the 25th pick?

It remains to be seen if Brad Stevens opts to use some of his new draft capital to spin yet another trade to bolster a roster fixated in a “win-now” mindset.

But if Boston does decide to hold steady and use their new first-round pick, the Celtics should have no shortage of intriguing prospects.

In The Athletic’s mock draft, Zach Harper has Boston selecting Xavier guard Colby Jones with pick No. 25.

The 6-foot-5 guard has been a dependable playmaker and defender for the Musketeers, while also averaging 6.2 rebounds per game over his three collegiate seasons.

“He’s a tough defender who can kind of shoot the ball,” Harper wrote of Jones. “It’s tough to know if Jones finally fixed his outside shooting, but he’s a pretty good playmaker out of the wing. He can score the ball, and he can play all over the floor. Pairing him with guys like Derrick White or Malcolm Brogdon will only help him get up to speed as a rookie.”

Colby Jones, connective playmaker



In today’s Xavier win:



10 points

2/3 from 3

13 rebounds

7 assists

1 block pic.twitter.com/kB6Al7U5PN — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) March 19, 2023

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony predicted the Celtics will take French wing Rayan Rupert at No. 25.

“After losing some depth in the Smart trade, the team could be in the market for a wing with the versatility to defend point guards, as it has quite a bit of shot creation already with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White,” Givony said of Rupert. “Rupert’s ability to wreak havoc with his 7-foot-2 wingspan and high intensity level could be interesting at this stage of the draft.”

Fun stretch from Ryan Rupert showing his two-way game with ball pressure leading to 6 points for him in about 15 seconds pic.twitter.com/axXwNrmRPq — HoopsWill (@HoopsWill) July 31, 2022

Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe has the Celtics selecting Ohio State forward Brice Sensabaugh.

“An effortless scorer in his lone year at Ohio State, Sensabaugh can help boost the Celtics’ frontcourt,” Washburn wrote. “He averaged 40 percent shooting from the 3-point line and could be the heir apparent to Grant Williams. Jumping up to 25 helps the Celtics get a quality player here.”

Ohio State's Brice Sensabaugh has been described as somewhat of a mini-Carmelo Anthony. He's the best pure scorer in this class and would be a steal in the late-first, early second if knee concerns cause him to slide tonight as some suspect. pic.twitter.com/viSz4RIddh — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 22, 2023

5:22 p.m. – Is Malcolm Brogdon untradeable?

The uncertainty around Malcolm Brogdon’s injury may have played a key role in the Clippers decision to abandon a trade that was reportedly in the works, according to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe.

On Wednesday night, the Celtics, Clippers, and Wizards were “nearing the final stages” of a deal that would have sent Brogdon to Los Angeles, Marcus Morris and draft considerations to Washington, and Kristaps Porzingis to Boston, according to Himmelsbach.

But, the Clippers wanted Brogdon to get a physical exam before taking the steps to finalize the deal. With a midnight deadline because of Porzingis’ need to decide whether to opt-in to his player option, the teams were short on time.

“Per sources, the Clippers’ reversal on Brogdon was centered on not having time to complete a physical exam,” Himmelsbach said. “It’s still unclear whether Brogdon will need surgery on his forearm. But if he does, the belief is that he’d still be ready for the start of next season.”

Because the deal fell apart and the Celtics were still determined to land Porzingis, Boston dealt Marcus Smart to Memphis to complete the deal. Boston ended up acquiring Porzingis, along with two first round picks from Memphis in exchange for Smart. Washington received Tyrus Jones, Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala, and the Celtics’ 2023 second-round pick, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that the questions around Brogdon’s injury are so significant that the Celtics “probably” can’t trade him in the short term.

5:05 p.m. – Reacting to Marcus Smart trade

Yes, most of today’s musings will still be centered on the NBA Draft.

But it’s tough to look past the impact of last night’s reported trade, especially when Boston’s longest-tenured player in Marcus Smart is heading to Memphis.

According to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, the move left Smart stunned. A source told Himmelsbach that it was “a gut punch” and his reaction showed “complete shock.”

Fair to say, that sentiment is shared with many Celtics fans, even those who likely view Kristaps Porzingis as a better fit on this roster.

5:02 p.m. – What’s the draft order?

Ask and you shall receive.

First Round

1. San Antonio Spurs

2. Charlotte Hornets

3. Portland Trail Blazers

4. Houston Rockets

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Orlando Magic

7. Indiana Pacers

8. Washington Wizards

9. Utah Jazz

10. Dallas Mavericks

11. Orlando Magic (via CHI)

12. Oklahoma City Thunder

13. Toronto Raptors

14. New Orleans Pelicans

15. Atlanta Hawks

16. Utah Jazz (via MIN)

17. Los Angeles Lakers

18. Miami Heat

19. Golden State Warriors

20. Houston Rockets (via LAC)

21. Brooklyn Nets (via PHX)

22. Brooklyn Nets

23. Portland Trail Blazers (via NY)

24. Sacramento Kings

25. Boston Celtics (via MEM)

26. Indiana Pacers (via CLE)

27. Charlotte Hornets (via DEN)

28. Utah Jazz (via PHI)

29. Denver Nuggets (via BOS)

30. LA Clippers (via MIL)

Second Round

31. Detroit Pistons

32. Denver Nuggets (via HOU)

33. San Antonio Spurs

34. Charlotte Hornets

35. Washington Wizards (via POR)

36. Orlando Magic

37. Denver Nuggets (via WSH)

38. Sacramento Kings (via IND)

39. Charlotte Hornets (via Utah)

40. Los Angeles Lakers (via DAL)

41. Charlotte Hornets (via OKC)

42. Washington Wizards (via CHI)

43. Portland Trail Blazers (via ATL)

44. San Antonio Spurs (via TOR)

45. Memphis Grizzlies (via MIN)

46. Atlanta Hawks (via NO)

47. Indiana Pacers (via LAL)

48. LA Clippers

49. Cleveland Cavaliers (via GS)

50. Oklahoma City Thunder (via MIA)

51. Brooklyn Nets

52. Phoenix Suns

53. Minnesota Timberwolves (via NY)

54. Sacramento Kings

55. Indiana Pacers (via CLE)

56. Memphis Grizzlies

57. Washington Wizards (via BOS)

58. Milwaukee Bucks