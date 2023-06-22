Celtics Celtics reportedly trade Marcus Smart to Grizzlies as part of a reworked three-team trade for Kristaps Porzingis The Celtics are reportedly dealing their longest-tenured player in Smart to bring in Kristaps Porzingis. Marcus Smart played in Boston for nine seasons. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The Celtics reportedly managed to salvage a blockbuster deal centered on Wizards big man Kristaps Porzingis on Wednesday night.

But it came at the cost of Boston dealing its longest-tenured player and emotional leader on the roster.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics are trading Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of the three-team swap with Washington.

Here are the reported trade details, per Wojnarowski and Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe:

Boston Gets:

F Kristaps Porzingis (from Washington)

2023 first-round pick (No. 25 overall – from Memphis)

2024 first-round pick (from Memphis – via Golden State)

Memphis Gets:

G Marcus Smart (from Boston)

Washington Gets:

G Tyus Jones (from Memphis)

F Danilo Gallinari (from Boston)

F Mike Muscala (from Boston)

2023 second-round pick (from Boston)

Wednesday night’s shocking deal was the end result of a frantic day of negotiations and failed trade discussions for both the Celtics and Wizards.

On Wednesday afternoon, it was reported by multiple outlets that the Celtics were nearing an agreement on a three-team trade with the Wizards and Clippers that would have landed Porzingis but sent reigning Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon to Los Angeles.

But later that night, Wojnarowski reported that talks revolving around that three-team deal had “fallen apart,” leading Boston to go back to the drawing board with the Wizards. Marc Stein of Substack reported that the Clippers raised concerns about Brogdon’s injury status, which led to the collapse of the three-team trade.

Brogdon suffered a partial tendon tear in his elbow in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals that limited his effectiveness during Boston’s seven-game series against the Heat. It’s still unclear if Brogdon will have to undergo surgery this offseason in order to correct the injury.

Even though the initial trade framework crumbled, ESPN reported that the Celtics and Wizards were still committed to working out a trade centered around Porzingis.

But time wasn’t on Boston’s side. Before midnight on Thursday morning, Porzingis had to decide on whether or not to opt into the $36 million player option for next season. If he didn’t, he would become a free agent and completely implode Boston’s hopes of swinging a deal for him.

But just ahead of the midnight deadline, Boston found another willing trade partner in the Grizzlies, who targeted Smart’s defensive poise and veteran leadership on a young roster that could use him in their backcourt.

While it was expected that the Celtics likely would move a key cog from their talented (but crowded) backcourt in order to gain reinforcements up front, few expected that Smart would be the one sent packing in any deal.

Smart, the 2021-22 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, ends his nine-year tenure in Boston with the fourth-most steals in franchise history behind Paul Pierce, Larry Bird, and Rajon Rondo.

In Porzingis, the Celtics acquired a 7-foot-3 big man with a unique skillset who can both space the floor on offense and protect the rim down the other end of the court.

The 27-year-old Latvian is coming off one of the best seasons of his career with the Wizards, averaging 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks while shooting 38.5 percent from the 3-point line.

Porzingis’ presence will allow Al Horford to slot back to his natural spot at power forward, and also serve as added insurance next to injury-plagued Robert Williams.

However, Porzingis has struggled at times with staying on the court. He played in 65 games with Washington in 2022-23, the most games logged in a single season since his 2016-17 campaign with the Knicks.

Porzingis and his $36 million contract will now be on the books for Boston in 2023-24, although Boston could negotiate an extension with him later this offseason. Porzingis is eligible to sign a two-year, $77 million extension starting on July 6.

However, with supermax contracts looming for both Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum in the coming years — coupled with a new CBA set to pinch high-spending teams — Boston will likely have little fiscal flexibility if it commits to Porzingis long term.

Boston gaining two more first-round picks will give Brad Stevens more options in the days ahead.

While the Celtics could use their No. 25 pick on Thursday night, Stevens now has more draft capital that he can use to acquire more assets in the days ahead.

With Grant Williams’ pending RFA status on the horizon and Brogdon now in a precarious spot with his injury status, Stevens still has plenty of work to do this summer.