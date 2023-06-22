Celtics Brian Windhorst says there are ‘significant’ health concerns with Malcolm Brogdon "There's probably no Malcolm Brogdon trade that they can do in the short term." Malcolm Brogdon missed 15 regular season games and one playoff game this year for the Celtics. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

On Thursday, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst revealed a major concern for other teams looking at Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon.

On “Get Up,” the reporter said that health is the major reason the deal with the Clippers fell through late Wednesday.

“[Malcolm] Brogdon has a health issue,” Windhorst said. “A health issue that is so significant that as I understand it, that not only can the Celtics not do this trade, there’s probably no Malcolm Brogdon trade that they can do in the short term.”

Injuries were a concern for Brogdon when Boston traded for the guard last summer, but he played in 67 games for the Celtics in the regular season, the most since his rookie year.

In the past five seasons, Brogdon played in more than 56 games just once. Last year, he missed most of his season with the Pacers due to hamstring and Achilles injuries.

With Boston, Brogdon was sturdier than his recent seasons but wasn’t in perfect health. Throughout the regular season he missed time because of his ankle, Achilles, hamstring, and back.

In the playoffs, the biggest health issue of Brogdon’s season arose.

During Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs, the 30-year-old partially tore a tendon in his elbow.

The injury forced Brogdon to miss Game 6 of the series against the Heat, and when he did play, he struggled greatly.

In his six games against Miami, the Sixth Man of the Year averaged just 5.7 points on 31/17/78 shooting.

In his last four games of the series, those numbers get even worse. In Games 3, 4, 5, and 7, Brogdon scored two total points, shot 6.3 percent from the field, and didn’t hit a single three.