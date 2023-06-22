Celtics Marcus Smart’s reaction to being traded: ‘Complete shock,’ according to report “Marcus loves Boston ... He thought he was going to retire there. He wanted to retire there.” Marcus Smart has been traded to the Memphis Grizzlies. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Marcus Smart has been in Boston for nearly a decade, and he seemed to genuinely love being here.

His time with the Celtics came to an abrupt end overnight as Boston dealt him to Memphis in a three-team trade that netted Kristaps Porzingis and a pair of first-round picks.

The Celtics raced to find a solution after the Clippers backed out of a deal for Malcolm Brogdon. Boston’s quest to complete the trade before Porzingis’ midnight deadline to opt-in to his $36 million player option ended with Smart heading elsewhere.

According to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, the move left Smart stunned. A source told Himmelsbach that it was “a gut punch” and his reaction showed “complete shock.”

The Celtics added frontcourt depth and a strong inside scoring punch with the talented, but often injured Porzingis who averaged a career-high 23.2 points last season.

Boston moved back into the first round of Thursday’s NBA Draft after adding the No. 25 pick from Memphis. They also nabbed the Warriors’ 2024 first-round pick, which suddenly got more interesting with Draymond Green opting out of his contract and Jordan Poole being dealt to Washington in exchange for Chris Paul.

There are questions about Brogdon’s health. It’s not clear at the moment whether he will need forearm surgery, but he is expected to be ready for the start of the season either way according to Himmelsbach.

The Clippers’ decision to nix the deal over health concerns for Brogdon is a potential red flag for the Celtics. Depending on the severity of Brogdon’s injury, Boston’s depth at the guard position could take a hit. It was previously a strength.

Smart appears to be a great fit for Memphis. Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has been suspended for 25 games to start the season, opening up opportunities for Smart out of the gate. Smart brings a defensive tenacity and veteran presence that could prove valuable for the young Grizzlies team. Memphis will also be able to pair Smart with Jaren Jackson Jr., giving the Grizzlies the two most recent Defensive Player of the Year winners.

But even though Smart is moving on to a contender that should have a significant role for him, it doesn’t make the trade sting any less.

“Marcus loves Boston,” a source told Himmelsbach. “He thought he was going to retire there. He wanted to retire there.”