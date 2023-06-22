Trading Marcus Smart for Kristaps Porzingis is Brad Stevens’ biggest move so far

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
COMMENTARY
In 2017, just three days after Danny Ainge rocked the Celtics’ world with a trade that sent Isaiah Thomas to the Cavaliers for Kyrie Irving, Brad Stevens stood in front of a sizable crowd at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield and fielded a tough question from a young fan named Shea.
Stevens was making an appearance as part of a summer program at the Hall of Fame, which ended with a fan Q&A. Shea approached the microphone, and Stevens bantered briefly with him about colleges before Shea got down to business.
“Why did you trade Isaiah Thomas?” Shea asked.
The crowd laughed but waited expectantly, and Stevens answered at length — talking to Shea, but also seemingly to Celtics fans at large.
“Here’s what I’ll tell you,” Stevens said. “What [Thomas] did in Boston the last two-and-a-half years has been incredible. I said earlier what he’s meant to me, what I think of him, how great he’s been in the locker room, what kind of a teammate he’s been.
“Those are all really, really, really hard decisions. That’s the hard part about being a professional basketball coach. I’ve stared at the wall many times and thought, ‘Man, having guys in college for four years and then knowing exactly when they are coming and going is a pretty good way of doing things.’
“So that’s a tough one.”
The crowd applauded, and the young fan dashed back to his seat.
Stevens had been the coach of the team for four years at that point. He arrived in 2013-14, an abysmal time for the Celtics that began with dour looks from new acquisitions Marshon Brooks, Kris Humphries and Keith Bogans and ended with the sixth pick in the draft. Presumably, Danny Ainge wanted to be higher in the lottery, but No. 6 brought Marcus Smart to the Celtics. Stevens’ first year with the team ultimately led to Smart’s acquisition.
On Wednesday evening, just before midnight, Stevens — who, of course, is now the Celtics’ president of basketball operations — and the Celtics traded Smart to the Grizzlies as part of a three-team deal that netted two first-round picks and Kristaps Porzingis. The two firsts include the No. 25 pick in this year’s draft, as well as the Warriors’ top-four protected selection next year.
After nine seasons with the Celtics – nine seasons that included nine playoff appearances, a run to the Finals and four trips to the Eastern Conference Finals, as well as the first Defensive Player of the Year award given to a guard since Gary Payton in 1996 – a player who is often described as the “heart and soul” of the Celtics is headed elsewhere.
There’s so much to unpack here.
Stevens’ moves so far should have earned him some leeway from the Celtics’ fan base. He made a necessary-but-tough Kemba Walker trade that sent out a fan favorite but brought back a familiar face in Al Horford. He acquired Derrick White, which helped build last year’s team that woke up and made a Finals run. He nabbed Brogdon without giving up any of the team’s core, a trade that was widely praised at the time for filling some necessary offensive holes after they fell in the Finals.
This trade, however, is Stevens’ biggest to date. The Brogdon iteration would have been relatively well-received by the Celtics’ fanbase. Trading Smart is a very big deal, and Stevens got a no-questions-asked return, but Smart isn’t just any player heading out the door. He was an integral part of the team’s fabric – a crucial stitch that helped hold together disparate parts of the roster. Stevens is now responsible for weaving together a new fabric in Smart’s absence.
Stevens is uniquely qualified for these decisions, but he needs to get this one right. If the Celtics win a championship, the deal will largely be validated even if fans wish Smart was on the team to win a ring too. If the team falls apart in the playoffs yet again, Stevens will have to answer for trading away the team’s toughest player.
Presumably, Wednesday’s trade was another “really, really, really hard decision.” This time, Stevens – not Ainge – made the call. Here’s hoping Shea gets a chance to ask Stevens about it some day.
