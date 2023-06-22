Celtics The Celtics now hold the 25th pick in tonight’s NBA Draft. What have they done in the past at that spot? Boston has selected at No. 25 four times in NBA Draft history. Tony Allen was selected at No. 25 in 2004. Jim Davis/Globe Staff





The Celtics still have just one choice in the 2023 NBA Draft, but it will come 10 places sooner after they acquired the No. 25 pick from the Grizzlies as part of a three-way trade on Wednesday.

The Celtics sent the 35th overall pick, which is early in the second round, to the Wizards in the deal.

Boston has selected at No. 25 four times in NBA Draft history. Here’s a look at the players they took.

2011: The Celtics selected guard MarShon Brooks of Providence, but he was immediately traded to the Nets for JaJuan Johnson and a 2014 second-round draft pick, which Boston used to choose Russ Smith.

Brooks played 200 NBA regular-season games from 2011 to 2019, including 10 for the Celtics in the 2013-14 season after he was re-acquired by the Celtics in the blockbuster trade that sent Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and others to New Jersey for draft picks. Among the draft picks the Celtics received were the choices Boston used to land Jaylen Brown in 2016 (picked third overall) and Jayson Tatum in 2017.

In 2017, the Celtics traded down from No. 1, which Philadelphia used on Markelle Fultz, to No. 3 and chose Tatum.

2004: Boston had three first-round picks and after taking Al Jefferson at 15 and Delonte West at 24, it chose guard Tony Allen at No. 25. Allen, who played college basketball at Oklahoma State, played 336 games over six seasons for the Celtics, and averaged 18.4 minutes and 7.2 points per game.

Allen finished his 14-season career with 820 regular-season appearances. He also played for the Grizzlies, who signed him as a free agent in 2010, and Pelicans.

1981: In 1981, the No. 25 selection was in the second round — the first round was 23 picks. The Celtics chose Notre Dame guard Tracy Jackson, who appeared in 11 games before his rights were sold to the Chicago Bulls. Later in the second round, the Celtics chose guard Danny Ainge with the 31st pick.

1950: The Celtics added Ohio State guard Bob Donham with the 25th pick, which came in the third round in 1950. Donham played 273 games for the Celtics from 1950-54, averaging 23.7 minutes and 6.7 points.