Celtics Denver’s Jamal Murray hopes Bostonians show Marcus Smart proper appreciation on his way out Smart is heading to Memphis, but he'll be remembered for his hustle in Boston. Jamal Marray and Marcus smart dive battle for a loose ball Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Marcus Smart is the only player to win the NBA’s Hustle Award more than once.

That’s an indication that the level of effort he brings on a nightly basis is rare, even at the highest level of pro basketball.

Jamal Murray, who just won an NBA title with Denver, gave Smart a shoutout for his hustle and said he hopes Bostonians are doing the same.

“Hope they show love to Marcus Smart in Boston. Not many play as hard as he do,” Murray wrote on Twitter.

Smart, who won the Defensive Player of the Year award last year, is a “one of a kind” player who can’t be replaced, according to Jayson Tatum, who posted a tribute to Smart on his Instagram Story.

Hope they show love to Marcus Smart in Boston. Not many play as hard as he do — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) June 23, 2023

Boston changed its roster makeup significantly by trading Smart in a three-team deal that landed Kristaps Porzingis. Boston now has a 7-foot-3 center who shot 38.5 percent from 3-point range last season ready to suit up alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Advertisement:

The Celtics announced early Friday morning that the deal has been finalized. President of basketball operations Brad Stevens thanked Smart for his contributions on and off the court, noting that it was a difficult decision to suddenly ship Smart away after a deal centering around Malcolm Brogdon fell through.

“The greatest legacy you can leave is to make a place better than you found it,” Stevens said. “We are all better for getting to compete with Marcus Smart these past nine years.”