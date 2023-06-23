Celtics Celtics reportedly had ‘conversations’ with Warriors about Jordan Poole prior to Marcus Smart trade Both teams eventually went in another direction. Jordan Poole during a Celtics-Warriors game in Jan. 2023. AP Photo/Steven Senne

The Celtics have already completed several offseason trades, but they were reportedly exploring an additional deal prior to the acquisition of Kristaps Porzingis.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Celtics explored the possibility of adding guard Jordan Poole.

“There were also conversations between Golden State and Boston, sources said, about sending Poole to the Celtics, before Boston went forward and traded Marcus Smart in the three-team trade with the Grizzlies that brought Kristaps Porziņģis to the TD Garden,” wrote Fischer.

Poole, 24, helped the Warriors defeat the Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, and average 20.4 points per game in the most recent season. He’s currently on a four-year contract worth up to $128 million.

Eventually, both teams found other trades that were more viable, with Poole being sent to the Wizards as part of the Chris Paul trade. Boston, meanwhile, dealt Marcus Smart in a three-team trade that brought Porzingis and two first-round picks back in return.