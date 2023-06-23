Celtics Marcus Smart says goodbye: ‘Boston, you are a very special place to me’ "I'll never forget my time here." Marcus smart says goodbye as he heads to Memphis for a new opportunity with the Grizzlies. AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Marcus Smart’s nine-year run in Boston came to a sudden end with a stunning trade to Memphis this week.

The longtime Celtics guard posted a goodbye message on Twitter Friday afternoon.

“Where do I even begin,” Smart wrote. “As I start to think about the last 9 years I have a lot of emotions running thru me. I came to Boston as a naive kid from Dallas not knowing what to expect. All I knew was the type of work ethic my momma instilled in me and I was going to work my [expletive] off and earn the respect of each and every one of the fans in Boston. Which makes this tuff.”

Smart was 20 years old when the Celtics drafted him with the No. 6 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

Goodbyes are hard.

But the future is exciting. pic.twitter.com/hULgrVXkmi — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) June 23, 2023

“Boston, you are a very special place to me,” Smart wrote. “I grew up here and met some of my best friends here. I’ll never forget my time here. Ultimately, we didn’t get that 18th banner, but I’m very, very proud of the success we had here. I’m going to miss so many things about Boston, mainly my teammates, fans, and kids, and our hospital charity work. It’s been a great nine years, thank you for all the love but it’s time to look forward.”

The Celtics traded Smart after the Clippers walked away from a three-team trade that would have sent Malcolm Brogdon to Los Angeles and landed Kristaps Porzingis in Boston. The Celtics found an alternate trade partner in Memphis, who wanted Smart. Boston completed the Porzingis trade and announced it Friday morning.

In Memphis, Smart joins a talented Grizzlies team that will be without star point guard Ja Morant as he serves a 25-game suspension. Memphis had the second-best record in the Western Conference last season, and could be even better with the addition of Smart.

“I can’t wait to get to Memphis and get started. We have something special brewing here! I am blessed to be a part of Grizzly nation. Let’s get to work,” wrote Smart.