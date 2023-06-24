Celtics Kendrick Perkins explains why he’s ‘still not over’ the Celtics trading Marcus Smart "I don't know how long it may take!" Marcus Smart fights through a Kendrick Perkins pick. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

It’s difficult to recall a trade in recent history that has a wider range of opinions from fans, analysts, and others in the basketball world than this one.

Some feel the Celtics improved significantly by acquiring Kristaps Porzingis and won’t feel Marcus Smart’s absence. Others believe they’re making a major mistake trading away their vocal leader and best defender for an injury-prone player.

One analyst who certainly fits into the “major mistake” category is former Celtics big man Kendrick Perkins. Perkins took umbrage with the Celtics’ lack of patience, referencing how the NBA champion Denver Nuggets remained patient to end up on top.

Advertisement:

“All of a sudden, now, your heart and soul of your team, the voice in your locker room, you trade him, right?” Perkins said on ESPN. “Everybody’s just now, all of a sudden, so high on Kristaps Porzingis. I don’t know where it came from.”

You set the ultimate example of what it means to be a Boston Celtic ☘️



Thank you for your tireless commitment to the community, for giving it your all every time you stepped on the court and for being our heart and soul for nine years.



Thank you for everything, @smart_MS3 pic.twitter.com/VERRdSjuch — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 23, 2023

Perkins said everyone suddenly believes Porzingis is an incredible player who will take Boston over the top following the best year of his career in Washington.

He noted that Porzingis wasn’t the same weapon with the Knicks, or with the Mavericks alongside superstar Luka Doncic. With Wizards guard Bradley Beal injured, and no expectations for the team, Porzingis put up stats. Perkins feels his numbers there don’t mean as much as they would elsewhere.

“Marcus Smart is proven,” Perkins said. “Consecutive Conference finals, Defensive Player of the Year, helped take this team to the Finals. I just don’t understand it. I don’t understand it.”

I’m still not over the Celtics trading Marcus Smart… and TBH I don’t know how long it may take! Still doesn’t make sense to me. Carry the hell on… https://t.co/OVK08BJE5c — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 23, 2023

Fellow analyst Richard Jefferson matter-of-factly reminded Perkins that the deal is done, so he should get over it.

Later on Friday, Perkins was still irate.

“I’m still not over the Celtics trading Marcus Smart… and TBH I don’t know how long it may take!” he tweeted Friday. “Still doesn’t make sense to me. Carry the hell on…”