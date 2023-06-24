Kendrick Perkins explains why he’s ‘still not over’ the Celtics trading Marcus Smart

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
It’s difficult to recall a trade in recent history that has a wider range of opinions from fans, analysts, and others in the basketball world than this one.
Some feel the Celtics improved significantly by acquiring Kristaps Porzingis and won’t feel Marcus Smart’s absence. Others believe they’re making a major mistake trading away their vocal leader and best defender for an injury-prone player.
One analyst who certainly fits into the “major mistake” category is former Celtics big man Kendrick Perkins. Perkins took umbrage with the Celtics’ lack of patience, referencing how the NBA champion Denver Nuggets remained patient to end up on top.
“All of a sudden, now, your heart and soul of your team, the voice in your locker room, you trade him, right?” Perkins said on ESPN. “Everybody’s just now, all of a sudden, so high on Kristaps Porzingis. I don’t know where it came from.”
Perkins said everyone suddenly believes Porzingis is an incredible player who will take Boston over the top following the best year of his career in Washington.
He noted that Porzingis wasn’t the same weapon with the Knicks, or with the Mavericks alongside superstar Luka Doncic. With Wizards guard Bradley Beal injured, and no expectations for the team, Porzingis put up stats. Perkins feels his numbers there don’t mean as much as they would elsewhere.
“Marcus Smart is proven,” Perkins said. “Consecutive Conference finals, Defensive Player of the Year, helped take this team to the Finals. I just don’t understand it. I don’t understand it.”
Fellow analyst Richard Jefferson matter-of-factly reminded Perkins that the deal is done, so he should get over it.
Later on Friday, Perkins was still irate.
“I’m still not over the Celtics trading Marcus Smart… and TBH I don’t know how long it may take!” he tweeted Friday. “Still doesn’t make sense to me. Carry the hell on…”
