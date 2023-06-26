Celtics Celtics rookie Jordan Walsh says he’s ‘fallen in love’ with Boston, aims to be relentless on defense "I heard that Boston likes people who dive on the floor more than people who dunk the ball. That's going to be me." Jordan Walsh Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

It didn’t take long for Boston to make a positive first impression on Celtics rookie Jordan Walsh.

Walsh arrived in the area on Sunday, days after the Celtics selected him with the No. 38 pick in the NBA Draft. By Monday afternoon, he was dribbling with local kids during a clinic at the Cambridge Community Center.

“It’s starting to sink in. This helps for sure,” Walsh said. “The kids definitely helped welcome me to the Celtics. It’s been fun. I love the city so far. I love the food that I’ve eaten, I love the people. I’ve fallen in love with Boston and I haven’t even been here 24 hours.”

The lanky, defensive-minded wing player said that he’s already texted Al Horford, saying that he wants to learn from the veteran big man. He’s taken photos with his No. 27 jersey in front of the championship banners that hang at the Celtics’ practice facility.

Walsh said being selected by the Celtics was a “dream come true,” and that he’s excited to be a part of the storied franchise.

“I can feel the winning atmosphere all around the city. The love for the Celtics is crazy,” said Walsh.

For the second year in a row, the Celtics drafted only one player in the second round. Like JD Davison last year, Walsh is a former five-star recruit who played in the SEC.

At 6-foot-7, 205-pounds with a reported 7-foot-3 wingspan, Walsh is the kind of defender that the Celtics eyed because of his length and athleticism.

“He has a special ability laterally and with his wingspan to swallow people up defensively,” Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said Friday morning. “He really creates havoc with his arms and with his energy and with his ability to move his feet.”

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman described Walsh as a “violent defender” during an interview with WBZ’s Dan Roche.

On the offensive end, he’ll have to improve as a shooter where he averaged 7.1 points on 43 percent shooting from the field and 27.8 percent shooting from 3-point range. Stevens called Walsh a good prospect who is not expected to come in and “light the world on fire” right away. At age 19, he’ll need time to develop.

“He’s just getting better and better,” Stevens said. “I always thought his touch looked good but he looked hesitant at times. I think over time he’ll become a really good shooter who has the athleticism to finish and drive closeouts. He’ll be ahead on the defensive end to start.”

The Celtics shipped an elite perimeter defender known for hustle plays to Memphis in Marcus Smart. For Walsh, defense and hustle will be the key to earning minutes. He described his defensive approach as relentless, and hopes to guard positions 1-4.

“I heard that Boston likes people who dive on the floor more than people who dunk the ball,” Walsh said. “That’s going to be me. I’ll still do a little dunking, but I’m just a guy who will do whatever it takes to win.”