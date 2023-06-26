Celtics Celtics’ 2023 Summer League roster is coming into focus with a few new faces The Celtics summer league roster will reportedly feature 2023 second-round pick Jordan Walsh. JD Davison will play for the Celtics once again during the 2023 Summer League. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Even though Boston has not drafted a first-round prospect in the last three years, the Celtics’ roster for the 2023 Summer League will still feature a number of intriguing youngsters on the court in Las Vegas.

The Celtics’ squad, which will be coached by assistant Tony Dobbins, will be headlined by Boston’s last two draft picks in JD Davison (2022) and Jordan Walsh (2023), per The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.

Celtics guard Justin Champagnie and Maine Celtics guard Kamar Baldwin will also be featured on the roster, along with a couple of new additions.

According to Himmelsbach, Boston is adding 7-foot-1 Polish center Aleksander Balcerowski to the roster. Balcerowski played for Gran Canaria in the Liga ACB, Spain’s top pro league, last season. With Gran Canaria, Balcerowski averaged 9.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per contest in 2022-23.

Boston has been trying to add the 22-year-old big man to their Summer League roster for the last few years, Himmelsbach notes.

Mychal Mulder, who averaged 11 points per game as a rookie with the Warriors in 2019-20, is also reportedly joining Boston’s team. Other additions include forward Justin Bean, who averaged 10.2 points and 6.9 rebounds with the Grizzlies’ G League affiliate last season, along with guard Jay Scrubb, a 2020 second-round pick by the Brooklyn Nets.

The Celtics’ Summer League schedule was released last Friday:

Saturday, July 8 at 3 p.m. vs. Miami Heat (NBA TV)

Sunday, July 9 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Washington Wizards (NBA TV)

Wednesday, July 12 at 10 p.m. vs. Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN2)

Friday, July 14 at 7 p.m. vs. New York Knicks (ESPN2)

All start times are EST. Boston will also play a fifth game out in Las Vegas, but a date and time has yet to be announced.