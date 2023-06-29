Celtics Celtics reportedly make qualifying offer to Grant Williams Williams becomes a restricted free agent on July 1. Grant Williams. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Celtics have extended a qualifying offer to Grant Williams, according to Jared Weiss of The Athletic. MassLive reported that the offer is worth $8.4 million.

Williams is set to become a restricted free agent on Saturday. He has the option to sign the deal and remain a Celtic, or sign another offer sheet.

The Celtics can still retain Williams even if he signs another team’s offer sheet by matching whatever he is offered within 48 hours.

The Celtics are rumored to have explored sign-and-trade options for Williams.

Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reported that Boston’s acquisition of Kristaps Porzingis likely means the end of Williams’ time in Boston.

Williams told reporters on Tuesday that he would be “excited” to return to the Celtics if the circumstances are right. Now he’ll have the opportunity to test free agency and see what other teams are offering.