Celtics, Kristaps Porzingis reportedly finalizing a two-year extension The deal will reportedly be approximately worth $60 million over the two seasons.

A little more than a week after they acquired Kristaps Porzingis, the Celtics appear to have him under team control for the foreseeable future.

The Celtics and Porzingis are finalizing a two-year extension worth approximately $60 million, Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported Friday evening. Porzingis could have been a free agent this summer, but he decided to pick up the $36 million option he had for the 2023-24 season in order to facilitate a trade to the Celtics earlier in June.

Once the reported extension becomes official, Porzingis will be under contract through the 2025-26 season.

While it was reported around the time the trade went down that Boston and Porzingis would agree to an extension, the two sides technically aren’t able to make it official until July. The Celtics were also able to get him for a price lower than the max Porzingis could’ve received in an extension, which was a two-year, $77.5 million deal.

At the moment, Porzingis is one of three players the Celtics have under contract through the 2025-26 season, though that appears likely to change. Jaylen Brown is extension eligible this offseason and a five-year max deal would lock him in through the 2028-29 season. Jayson Tatum also has a player option for the 2025-26 season, but the Celtics can extend him as early as the 2024 offseason. Robert Williams is the other player under contract through the 2025-26 season.

Porzingis, 27, joins the Celtics following a career year with the Wizards. He scored 23.2 points per game to go along with 8.4 rebounds per game. He shot 49.8 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from 3-point range.

Boston acquired the center in a three-team trade that saw long-time Celtics guard Marcus Smart go to Memphis while it also sent out Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala in the deal.