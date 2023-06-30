Celtics Jayson Tatum’s support for Harry Giles III led to a new rule in the NBA’s CBA "Just trying help my guy. He deserves this shot.” Jayson Tatum Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Jayson Tatum reached out to the NBA out of concern for his former Duke teammate Harry Giles III, and it resulted in a new rule in the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement, according to Chris Haynes, of Bleacher Report.

The rule, which is informally named after Giles, will let players who miss a whole season keep that year from counting toward the three-year maximum service for two-way eligibility.

Knee injuries sidelined Giles for the entirety of his rookie season in 2018. He is now on a two-way contract with the Clippers, which he would not have been eligible for under the old CBA.

The previous rule was that only players with less than four years of NBA service were eligible for two-way contracts. Even though he missed his first season, Giles has technically been on an NBA roster for four seasons.

Giles’ agent contested the bylaw, and the rule ended up getting changed.

“I reached out in support,” Tatum said. “Just trying help my guy. He deserves this shot.”