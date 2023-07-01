Celtics Celtics announce Summer League roster JD Davison and Jordan Walsh are players to monitor. JD Davison will get another chance to prove himself at Summer League. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Summer League is almost here, and the Celtics have their roster set in place barring any last-minute changes.

Here’s the full list:

Some names to watch include Jordan Walsh, JD Davison, Mychal Mulder, and Udoka Azubuike.

The Celtics took Walsh, a 6-foot-7, 205-pound forward, with the 38th pick in this year’s draft. Walsh, who played at Arkansas, has an opportunity to crack the regular-season rotation if he impresses here and in the preseason.

Davison, a 2022 second-round pick, dominated with the Maine Celtics and showed flashes with the Celtics last year. This will be a chance for him to run the team and have more freedom than he has in Boston.

Advertisement:

Mulder, 29, has appeared in 84 NBA games over the past four seasons. He averaged 11 points per game with the Warriors in a small sample size in 2019-20 and 5.6 in 60 games with Golden State the following year. He’s a 36.9 percent 3-point shooter.

Azubuike, a first-round pick out of Kansas in 2020, averaged 3.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and shot 81.9 percent in 36 games with the Jazz this past year. He has a shot at carving out a role as a backup big.

Justin Champagnie, Kamar Baldwin, and Reggie Kissoonlal are also names to monitor.

Boston opens Summer League play against the Miami Heat on Saturday, July 8, at 3 p.m. Preliminary games continue against the Wizards (July 9, 7:30 p.m.), Lakers (July 12, 10:30 p.m.), and New York Knicks (July 14, 7 p.m.).

Celtics assistant Tony Dobbins will serve as the Summer League team’s head coach.