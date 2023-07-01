Celtics announce Summer League roster

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
Summer League is almost here, and the Celtics have their roster set in place barring any last-minute changes.
Here’s the full list:
Some names to watch include Jordan Walsh, JD Davison, Mychal Mulder, and Udoka Azubuike.
The Celtics took Walsh, a 6-foot-7, 205-pound forward, with the 38th pick in this year’s draft. Walsh, who played at Arkansas, has an opportunity to crack the regular-season rotation if he impresses here and in the preseason.
Davison, a 2022 second-round pick, dominated with the Maine Celtics and showed flashes with the Celtics last year. This will be a chance for him to run the team and have more freedom than he has in Boston.
Mulder, 29, has appeared in 84 NBA games over the past four seasons. He averaged 11 points per game with the Warriors in a small sample size in 2019-20 and 5.6 in 60 games with Golden State the following year. He’s a 36.9 percent 3-point shooter.
Azubuike, a first-round pick out of Kansas in 2020, averaged 3.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and shot 81.9 percent in 36 games with the Jazz this past year. He has a shot at carving out a role as a backup big.
Justin Champagnie, Kamar Baldwin, and Reggie Kissoonlal are also names to monitor.
Boston opens Summer League play against the Miami Heat on Saturday, July 8, at 3 p.m. Preliminary games continue against the Wizards (July 9, 7:30 p.m.), Lakers (July 12, 10:30 p.m.), and New York Knicks (July 14, 7 p.m.).
Celtics assistant Tony Dobbins will serve as the Summer League team’s head coach.
