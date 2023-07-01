Celtics Kristaps Porzingis meets young Ukrainian players who have been displaced in Latvia They bonded over their love of basketball at the Auerbach Center on Thursday. The Celtics joined forces with Club MOBI, and the players got to meet Kristaps Porzingis as a result. Jr. Celtics Academy

Kristaps Porzingis took time out of a busy day Thursday to chat with young Ukrainian basketball players who have been displaced in Latvia since the beginning of the war.

Porzingis, who grew up in Latvia, posed for photos and spent time with up-and-coming stars from Club MOBI at the Auerbach Center shortly after his introductory press conference.

“It was a dream come true,” Celtics Senior Director of Youth Development Chris Sparks told Boston.com. “What an incredible timing of events, the fact that they were displaced there for the past year, then to be able to see someone from there. They were just blown away with how it worked out. He was super great with them.”

The NBA and the Celtics commemorated the interaction on social media:

.@kporzee met with Ukrainian girls basketball players from basketball club MOBI 💚



The girls have been displaced in Latvia, Kristaps' home country, since the start of the war. Thanks to @uccnorg, the team is in Boston for a three-week trip and participated in Jr. Celtics Camps. pic.twitter.com/oUB1TzeDmF — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 29, 2023

The newly acquired big man Porzingis wrote: “It was great to meet these young (Ukrainian) players,” adding blue and yellow hearts.

Members of Club MOBI have maximized their time in Massachusetts, scrimmaging local teams, touring Boston and surrounding towns, and attending the Jr. Celtics Academy camp at the Track at New Balance in Brighton this week.

Sparks connected with the Ukrainian American Youth Association and other organizations to help bring their collective vision to life.

Many Club MOBI players were already big Celtics fans, and now their fandom has reached a new level. – David Fricke

Many Club MOBI members have found a homestay situation to attend schools in New England, and others are still looking. Regardless of where they live in years to come, they’ll have this experience to cherish.

The Celtics prioritized giving the players – who haven’t lived with their families for a year and a half – a week that would be both unique and memorable.

Club MOBI spent time with Celtics rookie Jordan Walsh, head coach Joe Mazzulla, and many more, along with Porzingis. They showcased their skills at camp throughout the week.

Club MOBI players met Celtics rookie Jordan Walsh. – Annette Grant Photography

At the end of the journey, Sparks said, everyone was crying and “super emotional.” Sparks and the Celtics tried to take the pressure off the Ukrainian players and allow them to be kids and genuinely enjoy themselves.

“They were thrilled with the experience,” Sparks said. “It was a pretty emotional ending, but I don’t think it could have gone better for them. I think it’s something they’ll never forget.”

The Celtics stand with Ukraine. – Jr. Celtics Academy