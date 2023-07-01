Celtics Celtics reportedly agree to deal with forward Oshae Brissett The 25-year-old is reportedly signing a minimum deal after scoring 6.1 points per game with the Pacers. Oshae Brissett spent the last three seasons with the Pacers. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The Celtics’ first unofficial signing of free agency was a relatively minor one.

Forward Oshae Brissett agreed to a deal with the Celtics worth the veteran’s minimum, per multiple reports. It’s a two-year deal that carries a player option for the 2024-25 season, The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach reported.

Brissett, 25, began his NBA career in 2019, when the Toronto Raptors added him as an undrafted free agent. He was waived ahead of the 2020-21 season and joined the Indiana Pacers’ organization, beginning with their G League team.

After spending a chunk of time with the Pacers’ G League team that season, Brissett made his way to the NBA squad and made an impact right away. The Syracuse product started in 16 of the 21 games he played in, scoring 10.9 points per game.

Advertisement:

Brissett was a regular in the Pacers’ rotation in 2021-22, playing in 67 games as he scored 9.1 points per game on 41.1 percent shooting from the field and 35 percent from deep. However, Brissett’s playing time took a bit of a dip this past season, playing 16.7 minutes per game. He scored 6.1 points per game, shooting 38.6 percent from the field and 31 percent from deep.

Entering his fifth season, Brissett figures to play a role at the end of the Celtics’ rotation and could be a potential Grant Williams replacement. The 6-foot-7 forward has 4.2 rebounds, 0.6 steals, and 0.4 blocks in 19.2 minutes per game over his four-year career.