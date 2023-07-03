Celtics Celtics reportedly agree to two-year deal with Dalano Banton The 23-year-old Banton was drafted 46th overall by the Raptors in 2021. Dalano Banton during a Raptors-Jazz game in Feb. 2023. AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

The Celtics appear to be adding another piece to the team’s roster as the NBA’s offseason rolls on.

Dalano Banton, a 6-foot-7-inch point guard, has agreed to a two-year contract with the Celtics, according to Shams Charania, of The Athletic. Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe also confirmed the deal, adding that the second year of the contract is reportedly a team option.

Free agent point guard Dalano Banton has agreed to a two-year contract with the Boston Celtics, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadum. Agent Aaron Turner of @VerusTeam negotiated the deal. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 3, 2023

Banton, a 23-year-old Toronto native, was picked 46th overall by the Raptors in the 2021 NBA Draft. He’s averaged 3.7 points in 95 league games across two seasons.

Prior to playing at the collegiate level (where he featured for Western Kentucky and Nebraska), Banton played part of his high school career in Massachusetts, for both Redemption Christian Academy in Northfield, Mass. as well as MacDuffie School in Granby, Mass.