Celtics Celtics’ Payton Pritchard gets engaged to girlfriend Emma MacDonald The Celtics guard popped the question on a Cape Cod beach.

It hasn’t been a busy offseason yet for Payton Pritchard in regards to his NBA future, but the Celtics guard has been making moves off the court.

Pritchard recently proposed to his girlfriend Emma MacDonald on a Cape Cod beach, according to the latter’s Instagram post.

“A love for a lifetime,” she captioned it.

MacDonald is the host of the “Love Ya, Bye” podcast.

Photographer Chase McCann, a friend of Pritchard, shared how he shot the proposal on TikTok.